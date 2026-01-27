How an act of kindness on a flight gave this Indian-origin Google scientist a ‘second set of parents’ in Japan

The Indian-origin Google Research scientist's X post about finding “Japanese parents” through a simple act of kindness has struck a chord with users worldwide.

google-preferred-btn
The relationship continued to grow across bordersThe relationship continued to grow across borders (Image source: @prajdabre/X)

In a post on X, Raj Dabre recounted an experience from 2019, when he was seated next to an elderly Japanese couple on a long-haul flight. The couple, he said, were struggling to communicate and were recovering from severe influenza. Having previously worked in Japan, Dabre spoke their language and helped them navigate the in-flight entertainment system.

What began as a small act of kindness soon turned into hours of conversation. “We got talking and spoke for more or less the whole flight. The craziest thing is that his home was only a 20-minute bike ride from mine. Talk about coincidence,” Dabre wrote, adding that the man gave him his business card and asked him to stay in touch.

Encouraged by his biological parents, Dabre later contacted the couple, whom he affectionately began referring to as his “Japanese parents.” He said they played a key role in helping him cope with isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relationship continued to grow across borders.

“At one point, my parents visited Japan and met my Japanese parents, a memorable event. And just as a parent would, he visited India in 2023 and was a witness at my marriage in the church”.

“Destiny is strange. You don’t know who you will meet and become close with. Just say hi!”

See the post here:

Also Read | This 101-year-old woman credits late-night snacks and ‘night owl’ routine for her incredible longevity

The post has since gone viral, drawing emotional responses from users across the world.

“Cheers to you Raj and your adoptive folks. May your adventures continue, with plenty of sushi and samosas along the way,” a user wrote.

“Thank you very much for your wonderful message. I got to know Indian people who were very kind and friendly to me when I was Cambridge, England, then I went to my favourite Indian restaurant with my British friends to have dinner very often,” another user commented.

Story continues below this ad

“What a beautiful story. As dark as it gets, there is still so much love in the world,” a third user.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Adani
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
chhapra jail
When 1,200 prisoners took control of a jail, and an IPS officer broke protocol
rang de basanti at 20
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman opened up about shooting her iconic film Rang De Basanti with Aamir Khan, as the film clocks 20 years of its release today.
Waheeda Rehman 'warned' Aamir Khan about her weight during Rang De Basanti: 'Mujhe patak mat dena'
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Zepto's Aadit Palicha shared the video on X and Instagram
Watch: Zepto sends Indian flag 1,00,000 feet high with weather balloon
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
AirTag 2
Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker
Advertisement
Must Read
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt makes history as MI power past RCB and return to winning ways
Mumbai Indians Nat-Sciver Brunt became the first centurion in WPL history during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
Apple launches new AirTag with longer range and louder speaker
AirTag 2
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
Aamir Khan pinpoints 'red flags' in him that caused his divorces, failed marriages: 'Whenever I was upset or hurt...'
Aamir Khan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Actor Sydney Sweeney climbs Hollywood sign for lingerie campaign ‘without permission’, sparks backlash: ‘Most bullish move’
Earlier, Sydney Sweeney made waves with her ad campaign for American Eagle
Watch: Zepto sends Indian flag 1,00,000 feet high with weather balloon
Zepto's Aadit Palicha shared the video on X and Instagram
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Google Doodle honours India's Republic Day with a hat tip to Isro’s giant leaps
India’s Republic Day is observed nationwide with immense pride and patriotic fervour
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement