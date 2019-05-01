How a Marvel fan made sure his blind friend enjoyed Avengers: Endgame is heartwarming

As Avengers: Endgame continues to take box office by storm, many Marvel buffs are hitting the theatres again and again to watch the 22nd film of the MCU. One such avid fan went to see the film for the third time and, interestingly, found a man narrating the film to a person sitting beside him. Although he wasn’t much botheredm many were offended by the commentary, however, what happened in some time is winning hearts online.

On Facebook, Sabyasachi Biswas from Kolkata related the beautiful story as to why was the man narrating the movie, scene-by-scene, to the person. “There was a guy beside me, who was constantly narrating the movie to his friend. Since I saw the movie twice, I wasn’t finding any issue with it, but people who were around asked him to stop,” he wrote on his Facebook post that is doing the rounds online.

“During the interval, we all noticed that the guy he was narrating to is blind, after talking with him we came to know that he lost both of his eyes in a bike accident just after Thor: Ragnarok,” Biswas added in his post.

Ever since, the two avid Marvel fans have a special ritual. The man narrating the film watches every movie first and then takes his friend to see it, making sure he has a wholesome experience. “During the second half of the Endgame, we all witnessed how dramatically he explains the scenes to friend and his friend’s facial expressions changing from time to time. The aggression, the smile, the tears, Tony & Nat’s situation & Thanos’s defeat seemed so alive in his face,” the post added.

Identifying the duo as Anthony and Joe, Biswas in his post said how he was moved by their fandom for MCU and how they were setting major friendship goals. In further comments, he explained why there was no photo of the inspiring pair, as the friend narrating the film said, “No please, I feel uncomfortable plus even if you guys are taking our photo which only I can see, and my friend can’t, so please excuse us,” Biswas wrote in a comment.

People were moved by their beautiful friendship online, and many thanked Biswas for sharing the touching story.