How a 3 am Zepto order saved a Mumbai woman from missing her 6 am flight

Explaining the circumstances, the woman's brother expressed gratitude to Zepto’s co-founders, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya V.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 10:17 AM IST
A Mumbai-based man recently shared how an instant grocery delivery service helped his sister catch an early-morning flight.

In a LinkedIn post, he recounted the moment of panic that subsided thanks to Zepto.

He went on to share that his sister had a 6 am flight scheduled and had asked their mother to wake her up at 3 am. However, when his sister did not respond, her phone was discovered to be switched off.

“Zepto helped my sister catch the flight on time,” he wrote.

Explaining the circumstances, he said, “At 3.15 am my mother called me panicking, saying her phone was switched off.”

Faced with the risky option of travelling 22 kilometres from Parel to Powai in the middle of the night, he decided instead to place an order on Zepto, hoping the delivery executive would ring the doorbell and wake his sister.

“Order placed at 3.20 am, Vikas bhai (delivery partner) was told about the situation and immediately agreed to help us out. He was on call with us for the next 10 mins and delivered the order at 3.30 am. On time, impeccable delivery service, and an instant check on whether everything is alright,” he wrote.

Further, he expressed gratitude to Zepto’s co-founders, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya V, saying, “Thank you so much for building such an amazing platform! Zepto was a safety check for our loved ones today.”

The post drew reactions from senior members of the company. Vikas Sharma, Zepto’s Chief Operating Officer, commented, “On behalf of Vikas Bhai (delivery partner), happy to know that we were able to help here. Thanks for the lovely post. From me, proud of Vikas to go above and beyond to fulfill customer expectations. Thank you, Rishabh Agarwal for sharing it.”

Chandan Mendiratta, the company’s Chief Brand Officer, commented, “We deliver alarm clocks, we never thought we’ll become the alarm.

 

