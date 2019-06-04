Hotstar drops trailer for Hindi version of ‘The Office’, gets hostile reception

Online streaming service Hotstar announced Tuesday that they are adapting hit show The Office in Hindi as part of their Original shows, but they got a hostile reception from Indian fans of the US show on social media.

Many channelled the character of Michael Scott (portrayed by Steve Carell in the US series) and responded to the Hindi trailer saying, “No. NO. NO. NOOOOO”. One of the most popular American sitcoms that aired from 2005 to 2013, the show was adapted from a BBC series by the same name.

After watching the Indian adaptation of the show starring Mukul Chadda, Gopal Dutt and Gauhar Khan, The Office Hindi’s trailer received a thumbs down from the viewers online. The show showcases a Punjabi boss Jagdeep Chaddha, who wants to be a “buddy” to his employees.

Fans may have enjoyed the American series that depicted the everyday lives of office employees in Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, the humour at Wilkins Chawla certainly did not leave anyone impressed and many slammed the show for ruining their memories.

Hotstar remaking the office in Hindi after their app is so shit. pic.twitter.com/QG10GSD7o0 — Nishtha Kanal Revankar (@RootKanal) June 4, 2019

Just when you thought ‘Chernobyl’ was the biggest disaster you’ve ever seen, Hotstar upped the antehttps://t.co/1EkUHo3md7 — Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) June 4, 2019

Me after watching the trailer of The Office remake on hotstar: pic.twitter.com/0YgMJA6pgI — PRΛTΞΞSH RK (@iamPrateeshRK) June 4, 2019

The world is already a horrible place to live in right now, The Office is the only thing that keeps me going, why did you have to ruin it Hotstar, why?#HotStarOriginals #TheOfficeIndia — mellow yellow (@sonakshinakshi) June 4, 2019

Just watched hindi adaption of The Office. My eyes are burning someone helpppp pic.twitter.com/9Mo84IZ6qE — Preetika (@PuneerTikka) June 4, 2019

Me after watching the trailer of the Hindi adaptation of The Office on Hotstar. pic.twitter.com/JokuLN1EET — Rahul (@rahulmufc4) June 4, 2019

Hey Hotstar, who asked for a hindi remake of the office? HUH? Thats right…. N-O-B-O-D-Y. pic.twitter.com/PZJBzFsOdP — Yash Mantri (@yash_man3) June 4, 2019

Hey @HotstarSpecials , is it possible to cancel a show even before it airs?#TheOfficeHindi — Vikram Asgaonkar (@VikramAsgaonkar) June 4, 2019

I honestly don’t know what to say… But I do know that all those TWSS moments are gonna be super awkward in Hindi. :\ #TheOffice https://t.co/DZO2vxQsC7 — Taarini NB (@TaariniNB) June 4, 2019

This is me when I saw the trailer of #TheOffice Hindi version in Hotstar 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Hocf2Zv3Fl — Contractor Naveen Surendar (@NaveenSurendar) June 4, 2019

how do I get this minute of cringe called the office’s hindi remake trailer out of my head? — dr. universe 🏳️‍🌈 (@UniverseDoc) June 4, 2019

On today’s list of Things That Should Never Have Been Made- #TheOffice in India Someone, please tell @HotstarSpecials to leave out one of the greatest comedies ever and not ruin it. This looks terrible already.https://t.co/kNlZ4GpjgS — Joel Thottan (@iammojojojoe) June 4, 2019

Hotstar has done an Indian version of The Office. The trailer is out. I just watched it. It has happened. They’re coming for what you love. Rise. — Sunneith Revankar (@Sunneith) June 3, 2019

hotstar is doing the office hindi adaptation pic.twitter.com/xo7dDnlHtE — Addy (@AddyBrainwave) June 3, 2019

However, some spoke in support of the Hindi adaptation, arguing that it shouldn’t be criticised before it airs.

It’s weird how desis find The Office UK and US relatable, but do “chhi chhi” when Hotstar release a teaser for The Office India. Double standards. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) June 4, 2019

I just don’t understand the elitism of a “show”. So, some people decided to officially remake The Office in Hindi. So what? Apocalypse, is it? Aren’t others who don’t understand the language entitled enough for you to enjoy it another language? This snobbery is something else. — vivek tejuja 🌈 (@vivekisms) June 4, 2019

Why are people dissing The Office (Hindi) even before it’s out!😣😣 — Jasraj Pethe (@JasrajPethe) June 4, 2019

Give our desi The office a chance, the trailer looked promising, even the british were unhappy when the US version was announced but look how great it became. Just because it is made in Hindi doesn’t mean it will be bad. #TheOffice — Liberal Ninja (@ninja_liberal) June 4, 2019

The Office Hindi better than The Office US? I think so. — rohitswarrior1 (@The_Sleigher) June 4, 2019