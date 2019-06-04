Hotstar drops trailer for Hindi version of ‘The Office’, gets hostile reception

Toggle Menu
Hotstar drops trailer for Hindi version of ‘The Office’, gets hostile receptionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/hotstar-drops-hindi-adaptation-of-the-office-reactions-5764484/

Fans may have enjoyed the American series that depicted the everyday lives of office employees in Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, the humour at Wilkins Chawla certainly did not leave anyone impressed and many slammed the show for ruining their memories.

People online slammed Hotstar and urged them to cancel the show.

Online streaming service Hotstar announced Tuesday that they are adapting hit show The Office in Hindi as part of their Original shows, but they got a hostile reception from Indian fans of the US show on social media.

Many channelled the character of Michael Scott (portrayed by Steve Carell in the US series) and responded to the Hindi trailer saying, “No. NO. NO. NOOOOO”. One of the most popular American sitcoms that aired from 2005 to 2013, the show was adapted from a BBC series by the same name.

ALSO READ | Video: The Office cast ‘dancing on Bhojpuri song’ will leave you in splits

After watching the Indian adaptation of the show starring Mukul Chadda, Gopal Dutt and Gauhar Khan, The Office Hindi’s trailer received a thumbs down from the viewers online. The show showcases a Punjabi boss Jagdeep Chaddha, who wants to be a “buddy” to his employees.

However, some spoke in support of the Hindi adaptation, arguing that it shouldn’t be criticised before it airs.

