‘India is not progressing’: Hotmail founder says apartment he booked in 2012 will be delivered only in 2032

More than a decade after booking what he thought would be his dream home in India, Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia says he is still waiting for the keys. The Indian-American entrepreneur recently revealed that an ultra-luxury apartment he booked in 2012 is now expected to be handed over only in 2032, stretching the wait to an astonishing 20 years.
Bhatia shared his ordeal on X, questioning whether such a long wait could ever be justified. His post quickly gained traction, triggering a wider conversation about delayed housing projects and the challenges facing India’s real estate sector.
In his post, the 57-year-old wrote, “I booked an ultra luxury apartment in India in 2012. The project has gone through much drama. I’m told I’ll now get possession in 2032.”
I booked an ultra luxury apartment in India in 2012. The project has gone through much drama. I’m told I’ll now get possession in 2032. Is the 20 year wait worth it?
— Sabeer Bhatia (@sabeer) July 28, 2026
For homebuyers, possession is the stage when a completed apartment is officially handed over by the builder. Since many homes are sold while projects are still under construction, buyers often wait several years before moving in. However, a two-decade delay is highly unusual.
As the post went viral, several users responded with their own views, prompting Bhatia to engage in the discussion.
“A scam that costs you more than 4 times the actual cost plus the rent of 20 years. Your money paid upfront would quadruple even in the worst investment an FD. 1cr becomes 8 cr even in a bank fixed deposit in 20 years,” one user wrote. Reacting to the remark, Bhatia wrote, “This experience tells me that India is not progressing in real terms…”
“Waiting 20 years is ultra luxury! It’s a love story!” another user quipped. Bhatia replied, “I’ll be an old man by the time I get it. I booked it as a young man hoping to establish a showcase base in India.”
“Atleast you have the date, there are lakhs of flat buyers whose hard earned money struck due to builder & authorities mili Bhagat (Collusion between builders and authorities),” a third user pointed out. Responding to that, Bhatia said, “That is not good news. Unfortunately, India has become a zero trust transactional country.”