‘India is not progressing’: Hotmail founder says apartment he booked in 2012 will be delivered only in 2032

Bhatia shared his ordeal on X, questioning whether such a long wait could ever be justified

More than a decade after booking what he thought would be his dream home in India, Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia says he is still waiting for the keys. The Indian-American entrepreneur recently revealed that an ultra-luxury apartment he booked in 2012 is now expected to be handed over only in 2032, stretching the wait to an astonishing 20 years.

Bhatia shared his ordeal on X, questioning whether such a long wait could ever be justified. His post quickly gained traction, triggering a wider conversation about delayed housing projects and the challenges facing India’s real estate sector.

In his post, the 57-year-old wrote, “I booked an ultra luxury apartment in India in 2012. The project has gone through much drama. I’m told I’ll now get possession in 2032.”