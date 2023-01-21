scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

‘Ganga from a height’: Hot air balloon festival in Varanasi leaves people enthralled

Beautiful visuals of the hot air balloons hovering over Varanasi have surfaced online.

hot air balloon festival, hot air balloon festival in Kashi, kashiballonandboatfestival, kashi, varanasi, up, indian expressThe hot air balloon experience enables visitors to enjoy breathtaking views of the city and the river Ganga from a height.

Residents and visitors at Varanasi were excited to experience what it feels like to get a bird’s eye view of the city, known as the spiritual capital of India. Organised as part of the Balloon and Boat Festival in Kashi, between January 17 to January 20, the celebration appealed to the adventurous spirit of people.

Videos shared online showed glimpses of the hot air balloon festival. The clip shared by Incredible India’s Twitter handle shows hot air balloons hovering over the Ganges and the city.

ALSO READ |Watch: Frenchman breaks world record for standing on hot-air balloon

“Lift up your spirits as you fly like a bird, hovering over the ancient city of Varanasi at the grand Balloon Festival. Are you planning to board on this adventurous ride? Video Credit: @harshit_pallav (Instagram) @uptourismgov#DekhoApnaDesh,” read the tweet.

UP Tourism’s official Twitter handle also shared photographs of people enjoying their flight. Sitting inside the hot air balloons, the adventure enthusiasts were seen smiling gleefully.

The hot air balloon experience enables visitors to enjoy breathtaking views of the city and the river Ganga from a height. “One last flight of the season as the #KashiBalloonFestival comes to an end today…..We saw some breathtaking views, the city from the skies, the River #Ganga from a serene height, and it was all worth it!#Day4 #KashiBalloonAndBoatFestival #Kashi #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha,” tweeted UP Tourism.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court

In another tweet, UP Tourism said that the activities of the festival included paramotors, flyboarding and hot air ballooning.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-01-2023 at 16:42 IST
Next Story

UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and China, Cancer, ASER, and more

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close