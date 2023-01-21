‘Ganga from a height’: Hot air balloon festival in Varanasi leaves people enthralled

Residents and visitors at Varanasi were excited to experience what it feels like to get a bird’s eye view of the city, known as the spiritual capital of India. Organised as part of the Balloon and Boat Festival in Kashi, between January 17 to January 20, the celebration appealed to the adventurous spirit of people.

Videos shared online showed glimpses of the hot air balloon festival. The clip shared by Incredible India’s Twitter handle shows hot air balloons hovering over the Ganges and the city.

“Lift up your spirits as you fly like a bird, hovering over the ancient city of Varanasi at the grand Balloon Festival. Are you planning to board on this adventurous ride? Video Credit: @harshit_pallav (Instagram) @uptourismgov#DekhoApnaDesh,” read the tweet.

Lift up your spirits as you fly like a bird, hovering over the ancient city of Varanasi at the grand Balloon Festival. Are you planning to board on this adventurous ride? Video Credit: @harshit_pallav (Instagram)@uptourismgov #DekhoApnaDesh 1/2 pic.twitter.com/9TEF5TtFIm — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) January 19, 2023

UP Tourism’s official Twitter handle also shared photographs of people enjoying their flight. Sitting inside the hot air balloons, the adventure enthusiasts were seen smiling gleefully.

One last flight of the season as the #KashiBalloonFestival comes to an end today…..We saw some breathtaking views, the city from the skies, the River #Ganga from a serene height, and it was all worth it!#Day4 #KashiBalloonAndBoatFestival #Kashi #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha pic.twitter.com/e8UWogkgxM — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) January 20, 2023

The hot air balloon experience enables visitors to enjoy breathtaking views of the city and the river Ganga from a height. “One last flight of the season as the #KashiBalloonFestival comes to an end today…..We saw some breathtaking views, the city from the skies, the River #Ganga from a serene height, and it was all worth it!#Day4 #KashiBalloonAndBoatFestival #Kashi #UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha,” tweeted UP Tourism.

In another tweet, UP Tourism said that the activities of the festival included paramotors, flyboarding and hot air ballooning.