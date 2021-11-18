Visual treat: Hot air balloon festival kicks off to mark Dev Deepavali in Varanasi

People in Varanasi are enthralled to experience what it feels like to propel through the sky and get a bird’s eye view of the city, known as the spiritual capital of India. Vivid colours of hot air balloons up in the air is a novel sight for the residents too.

The hot air balloon festival is organised by the Uttar Pradesh government to give an impetus to tourism. The three-day festival held during Dev Deepawali commenced on November 17 this year.

In a video posted by ANI, children along with their families can be seen howling in awe and thrill. The hot air balloons passing through the dim blue sky turn spectacular adding vigour to the festival.

Watch the video here:

A three-day hot air balloon show began in Varanasi yesterday in a bid to boost tourism, ahead of Dev Deepawali.

"#Varanasi is though referred as a heavenly city; however, getting its picturesque aerial sight is the subject of great excitement! #VaranasiBalloonFestival is here to satiate ones' curiosity.

Experience surreal glimpses of Kashi from 17 to 19 Nov’21,” read UP Tourism’s tweet.

Experience surreal glimpses of Kashi from 17 to 19 Nov'21.

"The bubbles popping up in the sky are shouting loud and saying #DevDeepawali2021 is here. Experience the joy of flying high in #VaranasiBalloonFestival on this," said UP Tourism's Twitter handle.

Experience the joy of flying high in #VaranasiBalloonFestival on this #देव_दीपावली in #Varanasi.

“A flight worth noticing hundred moments, What a way to #kickoff the #varanasiballoonfestival.”tweeted Varanasi ballon festival. “Created, Captured and Celebrated!Time will be on their side, sooner they will be taller than the basket to fly in a #hotairballoon,” added Varnasi ballon festival.

The balloons pass over the riverbanks of Ganga, enabling experience of surreal settings of Varanasi, according to UP Tourism’s Twitter handle. Netizens were amazed to see the visuals and Sumit Jaiszz, a Twitter user, said, “My heart has been fulfilled with joy.”

Meanwhile, there were others raising concerns over safety guidelines. “Hope they’ll maintain stiff guidelines..unlike overloading boats on sight seeing trips,” tweeted Raji Prasanna, another Twitter user.

My heart has been fullfill with joy.

Hope they'll maintain stiff guidelines..unlike overloading boats on sight seeing trips.

Celebrated fifteen days after Diwali, Dev Deepavali is the festival of Kartik Poornima held in Varanasi. Rendering a spectacular view, steps of all ghats of Ganges riverfront will be lit with umpteen number of earthen lamps on the occasion.