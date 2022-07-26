Watch: Horse goes berserk after baraatis play loud music

No north Indian Hindu wedding is complete without a groom riding a horse alongside the baraat (wedding procession).

However, using horses for such purposes often affects the animals poorly and, as a result, the horses sometimes act up.

Something similar happened at a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district where a horse ran through a crowd of baraatis when they were dancing to loud music. Fortunately, no one was riding the horse when it went berserk.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra).

While sharing the video, Kabra wrote, “इतना शोर-शराबे और भीड़ में घोड़े का विचलित होना लाज़मी था. काश सबने थोड़ी संवेदनशीलता और मानवता दिखाई होती…”, which roughly translates to, “With so much noise and crowd, the horse was bound to get restless. I wish everyone had shown some sensitivity and humanity…”

So far, the video has been viewed over 37,000 times since it was posted on July 26, 2022. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “It is but obvious. High intensity sounds and such chaos wud drive them to distraction and they wud behave like this. Not their fault.”

Research has shown that horses often display “intense escape attempts, which may cause severe accidents for the horse and the rider/handler” when exposed to noisy events.