Watch: Horse goes berserk after baraatis play loud music

No north Indian Hindu wedding is complete without a groom riding a horse alongside the baraat (wedding procession).
However, using horses for such purposes often affects the animals poorly and, as a result, the horses sometimes act up.
Something similar happened at a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district where a horse ran through a crowd of baraatis when they were dancing to loud music. Fortunately, no one was riding the horse when it went berserk.
इतना शोर-शराबे और भीड़ में घोड़े का विचलित होना लाज़मी था.
काश सबने थोड़ी संवेदनशीलता और मानवता दिखाई होती… pic.twitter.com/vkdL4dKHWG
— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) July 26, 2022
सांस्कृतिक प्रदूषण का ही एक उदाहरण है यह सम्बेदन हीन भीड़तंत्र
— Sourabh 🇮🇳 (@sourabh_43) July 26, 2022
Ghode Ko Bhi Dance Karna Tha…..Usko Kisi Ne Pucha Hi Nahi…. Haaaaaa Haaaaaa…..
— Anand Hackett (@AnandHackett1) July 26, 2022
Madness…
— Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) July 26, 2022
सब को डांस करता देख घोड़ा बेचारा भी कब तक चुप-चाप देखते रहता सर जी इस लिए उसने भी थोड़े गाने की धुन पे मजे कर लिए अब भले ही आदमी को ये जैसे भी लगे😀😀#justforfun
— Prashant Rathore (@Prashan46983741) July 26, 2022
ये बाराती तो आपस में ही मारपीट कर रहे थे 🤦
मानव को मानवता नहीं भूलनी चाहिए, जो उसकी पहचान है। उस जीव के बारे में भी सोचना चाहिए था कि, वो बेजुबान है और परेशान हो रहा है। वो अपनी समस्या को किसी से बता भी नहीं सकता 😔😔😔
— Ravi Kumar Tripathi (@ravitripathi001) July 26, 2022
मैं आपकी इस बात से पूर्णतः सहमत हूं।
हम जानवरो को प्यार से पालने की बजाए उनसे व्यापार करने लगते हैं।
हाथी और घोड़े को ये लोग भरपेट खाना भी नहीं देते और आमदनी के लिए उनसे अत्यधिक काम लेते है। उदाहरण है__अमरनाथ।
इतनी तेज ध्वनि और भीड़ से घोड़े का विचलित होना संभावित है।
— Indian writers. (@Utkarshbadass) July 26, 2022
It is but obvious. High intensity sounds and such chaos wud drive them to distraction and they wud behave like this. Not their fault.
— Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) July 26, 2022
A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra).
While sharing the video, Kabra wrote, “इतना शोर-शराबे और भीड़ में घोड़े का विचलित होना लाज़मी था. काश सबने थोड़ी संवेदनशीलता और मानवता दिखाई होती…”, which roughly translates to, “With so much noise and crowd, the horse was bound to get restless. I wish everyone had shown some sensitivity and humanity…”
So far, the video has been viewed over 37,000 times since it was posted on July 26, 2022. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “It is but obvious. High intensity sounds and such chaos wud drive them to distraction and they wud behave like this. Not their fault.”
Research has shown that horses often display “intense escape attempts, which may cause severe accidents for the horse and the rider/handler” when exposed to noisy events.
