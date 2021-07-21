scorecardresearch
Woman fashions ‘jeans suspenders’ for her injured horse, netizens say ‘genius’

While sharing the viral picture, the Twitter user said: “My wife’s horse has a problem with flies bothering his leg wound so she harnessed her Doctoral degree and fashioned him jean suspenders...”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2021 6:48:37 pm
Social media was abuzz with reactions after a picture of a horse in jeans suspenders went viral. It was Twitter user Ben Voytas who shared the bizarre yet hilarious picture on the micro-blogging platform.

According to the post, it was Voytas’ wife who fashioned the denim jeans into a suspender for their horse to keep flies at bay as the animal had a wound on one of its legs.

“My wife’s horse has a problem with flies bothering his leg wound so she harnessed her Doctoral degree and fashioned him jean suspenders…” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the viral picture.

Take a look here:

The tweet has left many in splits, garnering over 65000 likes. Many also lauded the woman for the smart trick. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

