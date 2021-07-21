Woman fashions ‘jeans suspenders’ for her injured horse, netizens say ‘genius’

The tweet has left many in splits, garnering over 65000 likes.

Social media was abuzz with reactions after a picture of a horse in jeans suspenders went viral. It was Twitter user Ben Voytas who shared the bizarre yet hilarious picture on the micro-blogging platform.

According to the post, it was Voytas’ wife who fashioned the denim jeans into a suspender for their horse to keep flies at bay as the animal had a wound on one of its legs.

“My wife’s horse has a problem with flies bothering his leg wound so she harnessed her Doctoral degree and fashioned him jean suspenders…” the Twitter user wrote while sharing the viral picture.

Take a look here:

My wife’s horse has a problem with flies bothering his leg wound so she harnessed her Doctoral degree and fashioned him jean suspenders… pic.twitter.com/BQOsOthyL3 — Ben Voytas (@BenVoytas) July 18, 2021

The tweet has left many in splits, garnering over 65000 likes. Many also lauded the woman for the smart trick. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

That horse is ready to order a pumpkin spice latte in the middle of July. — Philly Philly Brion (@brion_j) July 19, 2021

Is that Kayne’s new design? 🤔 — Sherry (@stemeakabrunson) July 19, 2021

Your wife is a gotdamn genius! 😂🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/aYrvowrAhM — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) July 19, 2021

Suddenly I feel more normal now! pic.twitter.com/l7wdJ7qOeP — Charlotte.L.Hall (@CharlotteLHall2) July 19, 2021

Who doesn’t love a horse that can pull off skinny jeans — Shauna.. na (@ForgetTheMoose) July 19, 2021

That horse looks pretty darn fine in chaps 😹 — Dr Heather Hughson (@HNHughson) July 20, 2021

I think a slimmer cigarette-pant style, ankle grazing, a là Holly Golightly, might suit his slim fetlocks better. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/sTJrxoavhI — Georgie Agass (@GeorgieAgass) July 19, 2021

I hope the horse is called Dexys midnight runner — Dan Hallett (@danthedealer) July 19, 2021

Are they skinny, straight or what?? — Laurita Blewitt (@lauritablewitt) July 20, 2021

Swipe right for horse. — Jerod 🌹: Black Lives Matter. (@JerodEwert) July 19, 2021