Memes and jokes galore as Delhi government allows home delivery of liquor

June 1, 2021 2:51:49 pm
Netizens celebrated with memes and jokes as the Delhi government on Tuesday permitted home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor by ordering through mobile apps or online web portals.
According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, holders of the L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor to the doorstep of people.
However, this does not mean liquor stores across the national capital will be authorised to carry out home delivery of liquor immediately, but only those traders in possession of the L-13 license will be allowed to carry out home
delivery of liquor booked via mobile apps or portals developed for this purpose.
As soon as the news reached the internet, desi netizens rejoiced, sharing memes and jokes on the announcement. Take a look at some of the best reactions here:
Delhi Government to deliver #liquor through Online Bookings
😁😁😁😁
Delhi public after hearing this news:- pic.twitter.com/3Vizyzcc6E
— Yash Agarwal (@meagarwalyash) June 1, 2021
The ArvindKejriwal
government in #Delhi has permitted #homedelivery of Indian and foreign #liquor via online portals and mobile apps!..🤦😁🤦#Delhi #liquor #HomeDelivery
Meanwhile Delhites To #deliveryguy …😌😏😌 pic.twitter.com/2775KUz7hV
— 👑 Prince👑 (@TheLolnayak) June 1, 2021
Delhi govt allows home delivery of #liquor through mobile apps!
*Le Delhi uncles: pic.twitter.com/9ViEpJP3cr
— Andy (@iamandy1987) June 1, 2021
Delhi People after Goverment Allows Home Delievery Of Liquor: #liquor pic.twitter.com/bNC1khh80C
— Vidit Kishore Saxena (@Vidit02751600) June 1, 2021
, Standing Ovation For Delhi
Drinkers 🥂🍻 https://t.co/nJTI4o4CFQ
— Ashish Singh Mahi🇮🇳 (@ashishsinghmahi) June 1, 2021
News that matters! https://t.co/gDTFCYkaHG
— Nimish Aggarwal, CFA (@OptimistNim) June 1, 2021
Delhiites right now https://t.co/AocyiXnnHN pic.twitter.com/bJ9mkJAIXO
— Chura liya hai tumne jo meme ko (@ChuraMeme) June 1, 2021
Delhi drinkers Right Now 🍻🥂 https://t.co/nJTI4o4CFQ pic.twitter.com/TNeSvjybon
— Ashish Singh Mahi🇮🇳 (@ashishsinghmahi) June 1, 2021
Me after hearing the news that delhi gov permits home delivery of Indian and foreign #liquor . pic.twitter.com/Mr6HIYcawt
— Meme xD (@Meme__xD) June 1, 2021
“Delhi govt allows home delivery of liquor”
Drinkers: pic.twitter.com/cyvHf0H8iR
— Valar Morghulis!! (@Legendarryyyy) June 1, 2021
Delhi govt permits home delivery of Indian and foreign #liquor
Le Frnds: pic.twitter.com/mBaAivu9OS
— Ayush and 69 others (@WhoKnowss13) June 1, 2021
The Supreme court last year came forward with the suggestion of liquor home delivery after observing visuals of crowding outside alcohol shops emerged following restrictions on their operational timings in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The decision came after Delhi on Monday recorded 648 fresh Covid cases, the lowest since March 18, and 86 new deaths. According to a health bulletin, the positivity rate in the national capital also fell below 1%.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-