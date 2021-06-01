scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Memes and jokes galore as Delhi government allows home delivery of liquor

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, holders of the L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor to the doorstep of people.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2021 2:51:49 pm
Delhi, Delhi permits Home delivery of liquor, Delhi government, Twitter reactions, Home delivery of liquor memes, Home delivery of liquor twitter memes, Home delivery of liquor in Delhi celebrations, Delhi Coronavirus restrictions, liquor purchase online portal, Delhi Covid-19 updates, Trending news, Indian Express newsAs soon as the news reached the internet, desi netizens rejoiced, sharing memes and jokes on the announcement.

Netizens celebrated with memes and jokes as the Delhi government on Tuesday permitted home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor by ordering through mobile apps or online web portals.

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, holders of the L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor to the doorstep of people.

However, this does not mean liquor stores across the national capital will be authorised to carry out home delivery of liquor immediately, but only those traders in possession of the L-13 license will be allowed to carry out home
delivery of liquor booked via mobile apps or portals developed for this purpose.

As soon as the news reached the internet, desi netizens rejoiced, sharing memes and jokes on the announcement. Take a look at some of the best reactions here:

The Supreme court last year came forward with the suggestion of liquor home delivery after observing visuals of crowding outside alcohol shops emerged following restrictions on their operational timings in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision came after Delhi on Monday recorded 648 fresh Covid cases, the lowest since March 18, and 86 new deaths. According to a health bulletin, the positivity rate in the national capital also fell below 1%.

