Memes and jokes galore as Delhi government allows home delivery of liquor

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, holders of the L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor to the doorstep of people.

However, this does not mean liquor stores across the national capital will be authorised to carry out home delivery of liquor immediately, but only those traders in possession of the L-13 license will be allowed to carry out home

delivery of liquor booked via mobile apps or portals developed for this purpose.

As soon as the news reached the internet, desi netizens rejoiced, sharing memes and jokes on the announcement. Take a look at some of the best reactions here: