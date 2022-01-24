Hold your seats as this driver takes an impossible U-turn on a narrow road

Making a clean U-turn is not an easy task even on smooth and spacious roads, but a driver has shown exceptional skills while making a 180-degree turn on a narrow hilly road.

In the nail-biting short clip, one can see a blue car slowly making a full back turn as the driver precariously inches the vehicle to its back while making sure it does not fall down the cliff on his left or collide with the hills on the other side.

The perfect 80 point turn! pic.twitter.com/bLzb1J1puU — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) January 23, 2022

The car’s rear almost hangs in the air as the driver attempts to make a safe turn. What is even more impressive is that the driver takes less than two minutes to make the turn. The visuals of the daring driving skills were shared on Twitter by a user, Dr Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita), on Sunday morning. Since then, it has been watched more than a million times and shared over a thousand times. The video was also retweeted by actress Raveena Tandon.

The identity of the driver and the place where it was filmed is unknown. Many people have been in awe of the driver’s talent, but some were left wondering why didn’t he simply drive the car backwards or forward to a safer spot. While a person tweeted, “Beyond perfection!”, another remarked, “Driving backwards would have been more logical ! ( if this is real)”.

Driving backwards would have been more logical ! ( if this is real ) https://t.co/sOLSpbd6OX — Rudra Speaks⚡️ (@ShamesSpoke) January 23, 2022

Going for this without the confidence on his/her skill would be stupidity. Not bravery. — Pawan Kumar (@pawan_jetty) January 23, 2022

Oh boy the stress level of mine was so high while watching this! https://t.co/KY8LvIf7Dh — ❥ Ɱąɾì (@kyungiBaek) January 24, 2022

Me when the teacher sees me bunking https://t.co/y5VTA5JvAS — Batman (@owlkapatha) January 24, 2022

My driving phobia just multiplied itself by 100 🤭 https://t.co/jg7SZZHhz9 — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) January 24, 2022

More impressive than any motorsport racing ever negl https://t.co/3PQLCs1ZzF — do it for her (@darthAMG) January 24, 2022

someone shared this on family whatsapp group and https://t.co/pwhJP7ilzb pic.twitter.com/w5HG7Sd8gu — chunnu 🕊 (@notchunnu) January 24, 2022

Not all drivers are as masterful as the one seen in the latest viral video. Earlier this month in Turkey’s capital of Istanbul, a car started running on tram tracks after the driver took a wrong turn at a busy intersection.