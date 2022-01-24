scorecardresearch
Monday, January 24, 2022
Hold your seats as this driver takes an impossible U-turn on a narrow road

The short video demonstrates the driver’s impressive skills as he manoeuvres his car.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 24, 2022 5:51:00 pm
The identity of the driver and the place where it was filmed is unknown.

Making a clean U-turn is not an easy task even on smooth and spacious roads, but a driver has shown exceptional skills while making a 180-degree turn on a narrow hilly road.

In the nail-biting short clip, one can see a blue car slowly making a full back turn as the driver precariously inches the vehicle to its back while making sure it does not fall down the cliff on his left or collide with the hills on the other side.

The car’s rear almost hangs in the air as the driver attempts to make a safe turn. What is even more impressive is that the driver takes less than two minutes to make the turn. The visuals of the daring driving skills were shared on Twitter by a user, Dr Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita), on Sunday morning. Since then, it has been watched more than a million times and shared over a thousand times. The video was also retweeted by actress Raveena Tandon.

The identity of the driver and the place where it was filmed is unknown. Many people have been in awe of the driver’s talent, but some were left wondering why didn’t he simply drive the car backwards or forward to a safer spot. While a person tweeted, “Beyond perfection!”, another remarked, “Driving backwards would have been more logical ! ( if this is real)”.

Not all drivers are as masterful as the one seen in the latest viral video. Earlier this month in Turkey’s capital of Istanbul, a car started running on tram tracks after the driver took a wrong turn at a busy intersection.

