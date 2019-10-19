‘New Test sensation’: Rohit Sharma’s latest world record earns plaudits from netizens

Toggle Menu
The Mumbai batsman also became the leading six-hitter in the ongoing World Test Championship, going past England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

India batting star Rohit Sharma on Saturday added yet another feather to his cap by breaking the world record for hitting the most number of sixes in a Test series.

The 32-year-old surpassed the tally of West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who previously held the record for the most number of sixes in a Test series. Hetmyer had smashed 15 sixes against Bangladesh during last year’s Test series.

Sharma achieved the feat on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The Mumbai batsman also became the leading six-hitter in the ongoing World Test Championship, going past England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Many crickets fan took to Twitter to appreciate the cricketer’s world record, triggering various memes online. Take a look at some of the reactions:

