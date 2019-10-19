‘New Test sensation’: Rohit Sharma’s latest world record earns plaudits from netizens

India batting star Rohit Sharma on Saturday added yet another feather to his cap by breaking the world record for hitting the most number of sixes in a Test series.

The 32-year-old surpassed the tally of West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who previously held the record for the most number of sixes in a Test series. Hetmyer had smashed 15 sixes against Bangladesh during last year’s Test series.

Sharma achieved the feat on the opening day of the third Test against South Africa at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi. The Mumbai batsman also became the leading six-hitter in the ongoing World Test Championship, going past England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Many crickets fan took to Twitter to appreciate the cricketer’s world record, triggering various memes online. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Rohit sharma is that backbencher in test who never get good marks but after making him to sit in front he completely changed and now scoring 100 in almost every match 🔥@ImRo45 #RohitSharma #rohit #INDvSA — Shubhhh guptaaaa (@Shubhgupta4you) October 19, 2019

Rohit Sharma will be the Cricketer of the year 2019 *Rohit Sharma hitting centuries in Tests* Meanwhile KL Rahul 😭🤣😂 #RohitSharma #Hitman #Rohit #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/md5ZSJU2TN — Come On India 🙏🇮🇳 (@madam_jadeja) October 19, 2019

New Test sensation as an opener . #rohit sharma .@ImRo45 😀🤣😂👍👍 — sumit (@sumit61320558) October 19, 2019