Twitterati troll Pak pacer who claimed to have ended Gambhir’s career

Pakistani pacer Muhammad Irfan claimed in a recent interview that he ended former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career. Recalling the 2012 bilateral series, the pacer also said that Gambhir was not comfortable facing him and avoided making eye contact.
Speaking to Samaa TV, the 7-ft-1-inch tall Irfan said, “When I played against India, they were not comfortable batting against me. Some of them told me in the 2012 series in India that they couldn’t sight my ball properly because of my height and also didn’t read my pace.”
Watch the interview here:
@M_IrfanOfficial has revealed he ended @GautamGambhir career WATCH THIS: Credit @SamaaEnglish pic.twitter.com/bKRb1VDn39
— Tyrelle Audain (@tjaudain) October 6, 2019
Soon after the statement made headlines, cricket fans trolled the Pakistani cricketer on Twitter. Soon, #GautamGambhir began to trend on Twitter, with several users sharing memes. Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions and memes:
After #ImranKhan now @M_IrfanOfficial
Will be most trolled Pakistan cricketer for his sense less words 🤣🤣 #GautamGambhir
— Mr.Vinnu😎😎 (@CommanderVinnu) October 7, 2019
Mohamed Irfan: I ended up Gautam Gambhir’s cricket career.
Cricket fans: pic.twitter.com/a1jc7JuIAl
— Yogita🦋 (@momo_classygirl) October 7, 2019
Mohamed Irfan : I ended up #GautamGambhir white ball carrier.
Meanwhile cricket fans to Irfan 😁 pic.twitter.com/PbASwhGqzp
— நல்ல தம்பி (@_Nallathambi) October 7, 2019
Moh.irfan : I ended up #GautamGambhir carrier
Meanwhile cricket fans be like**
🤣🤣🤣 #PKMKBForever #gautamgambhir pic.twitter.com/XNtdS5EHNN
— Nikhill Ssingh (@SsinghNikhil) October 7, 2019
His ego is taller than his Height.
#GautamGambhir
— Golum (@thick_head_) October 7, 2019
#MohammadIrfan: Gambhir didn’t like to face I always felt he avoided eye to eye contact with me.
I ended #GautamGambhir cricket career
Meanwhile Cricket fans be like: pic.twitter.com/cg7Mt8k1ii
— Rahul Koyalkar™ (@koyalkar_77) October 7, 2019
I had to search google first to see who mohammad irfan was….#GautamGambhir
— Upendra Tudu (@utudugod) October 7, 2019
The worst thing happened to Pakistan is not Imran Khan but its some guy called Mohommad Irfan!!! #GautamGambhir
— 🦁🦁🐯🐯🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳👑👑👑👑 (@ThorWakanda23) October 7, 2019
#MohammadIrfan claims he ended #GautamGambhir ‘s ODI career. It may b true but sir, ur career hitting a roadblock is nobody’s doing but ur own after u got banned 4 a year 4 failing to report fixing approach. Gambhir retired as a proud World Cup winner, but u are tainted 4 life
— Mayur Lookhar (@mayurlookhar) October 7, 2019