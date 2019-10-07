Twitterati troll Pak pacer who claimed to have ended Gambhir’s career

Toggle Menu
Recalling the 2012 bilateral series, he also said that Gambhir was not comfortable facing him and avoided eye contact.

Soon after the statement made headlines, cricket fans all over engaged in a troll war against the Pakistani Cricketer on Twitter.

Pakistani pacer Muhammad Irfan claimed in a recent interview that he ended former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career. Recalling the 2012 bilateral series, the pacer also said that Gambhir was not comfortable facing him and avoided making eye contact.

Speaking to Samaa TV, the 7-ft-1-inch tall Irfan said, “When I played against India, they were not comfortable batting against me. Some of them told me in the 2012 series in India that they couldn’t sight my ball properly because of my height and also didn’t read my pace.”

Watch the interview here:

Soon after the statement made headlines, cricket fans trolled the Pakistani cricketer on Twitter. Soon,  #GautamGambhir began to trend on Twitter, with several users sharing  memes. Take a look at some of the hilarious reactions and memes:

