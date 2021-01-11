Gujarat zoo throws birthday party as resident hippo ‘Mangal’ turns 2

A zoo in Gujarat threw a birthday party complete with cake and laddoos for its resident hippopotamus named ‘Mangal’, who recently turned two-years-old.
Several pictures tweeted out by news agency ANI showed staff and authorities at the Sayaji Baug Zoo in Vadodara district giving treats to Mangal and mother Dimpy at their enclosure.
Gujarat: The second birthday of a hippopotamus, Mangal, was celebrated at Sayaji Baug Zoo in Vadodara today. Mangal and its mother Dimpy were given special ‘laddus’ and a cake was also cut on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/Mg9T8Y8zsM
The celebrations featured a cake-cutting ceremony. The birthday also marked the 142nd foundation day of the zoo.
Here’s how people on social media reacted to the celebrations:
Cute moments..
Mighty Animal. Respect to Nature
Cute 🥰
Such a good gesture 🙂
That’s what 🇮🇳 needs, love 💞
Amazing initiative👏👏
Happy Birthday Mangal
The Municipal Commissioner of Vadodara, P Swarup attended the ceremony as chief guest. Established in 1879, the Sayaji Baug Zoo has 167 types of animals of various sizes and shapes.
(With inputs form ANI)
