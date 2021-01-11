scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
Gujarat zoo throws birthday party as resident hippo ‘Mangal’ turns 2

Staff and authorities at the Sayaji Baug Zoo in Vadodara district were photographed giving treats to Mangal and mother Dimpy at their enclosure

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 11, 2021 1:11:28 pm
Gujarat, Gujarat zoo, Gujarat zoo birthday party, Hippo birthday party, Hippopotamus birthday party, Hippopotamus birthday, Hippopotamus Mangal birthday, Hippopotamus mangal 2nd birthday, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany who came across the pictures lauded the zoo and its authorities for the kind gesture.

A zoo in Gujarat threw a birthday party complete with cake and laddoos for its resident hippopotamus named ‘Mangal’, who recently turned two-years-old.

Several pictures tweeted out by news agency ANI showed staff and authorities at the Sayaji Baug Zoo in Vadodara district giving treats to Mangal and mother Dimpy at their enclosure.

The celebrations featured a cake-cutting ceremony. The birthday also marked the 142nd foundation day of the zoo.

Here’s how people on social media reacted to the celebrations:

Viral Right Now
The Municipal Commissioner of Vadodara, P Swarup attended the ceremony as chief guest. Established in 1879, the Sayaji Baug Zoo has 167 types of animals of various sizes and shapes.

(With inputs form ANI)

