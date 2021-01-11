Gujarat zoo throws birthday party as resident hippo ‘Mangal’ turns 2

Many who came across the pictures lauded the zoo and its authorities for the kind gesture.

A zoo in Gujarat threw a birthday party complete with cake and laddoos for its resident hippopotamus named ‘Mangal’, who recently turned two-years-old.

Several pictures tweeted out by news agency ANI showed staff and authorities at the Sayaji Baug Zoo in Vadodara district giving treats to Mangal and mother Dimpy at their enclosure.

Gujarat: The second birthday of a hippopotamus, Mangal, was celebrated at Sayaji Baug Zoo in Vadodara today. Mangal and its mother Dimpy were given special ‘laddus’ and a cake was also cut on the occasion. pic.twitter.com/Mg9T8Y8zsM — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

The celebrations featured a cake-cutting ceremony. The birthday also marked the 142nd foundation day of the zoo.

Here’s how people on social media reacted to the celebrations:

Mighty Animal. Respect to Nature — The Intellectual (@realnitinarora) January 9, 2021

Cute 🥰 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png — H I N D U T V A 🚩 (@Mr_Bharatiya) January 9, 2021

Such a good gesture 🙂 — Akshay (@Mech_Engineerrr) January 9, 2021

That’s what 🇮🇳 needs, love 💞 — newt_sch (@newt_sch) January 9, 2021

Amazing initiative👏👏 — Lalit Birla (@birlalalit) January 9, 2021

Happy Birthday Mangal — Ataj Singh (@SinghAtaj) January 9, 2021

The Municipal Commissioner of Vadodara, P Swarup attended the ceremony as chief guest. Established in 1879, the Sayaji Baug Zoo has 167 types of animals of various sizes and shapes.

(With inputs form ANI)