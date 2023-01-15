scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Watch: This performance of Hindu ritualistic dance Theyyam begins with an Islamic prayer

Theyyam is a ritualistic dance performed in northern Kerala and parts of Karnataka, often by people who are momentarily treated as God-like entities during the act.

Theyyam dance Kerala, Theyyam dance starts with Islamic prayer, Theyyam folk dance kerala, viral Theyyam videos, hindu muslim traditions Theyyam, Indian Express

India’s syncretic nature means that many traditions have, over the years, absorbed bits from different religions, thanks to the diversity of faiths in the country. The inclusion of Islamic practices in Theyyam performances is a prime example of such assimilation.

Theyyam is a Hindu ritualistic dance performed in northern Kerala and parts of Karnataka, often by people from Scheduled Castes, who are treated as God-like entities during the brief act. While most Theyyam performances depict Hindu and tribal fables, in some areas the dance form even includes Muslim characters.

ALSO READ |Watch: Artists perform Kuthu, a folk dance from Tamil Nadu, during CWG closing ceremony

Now, a video showcasing one such syncretic tradition shows two Theyyam performers at the start of a performance. Interestingly, it appears to begin with one of them reciting the baanku, or Islamic call for prayer, as devotees surround them.

This video was shared online by a popular Twitter account that goes by the name @AbbakkaHypatia on January 11. The clip was captioned, “Kerala Theyyam with Islamic prayer said first. Our unity is centuries old”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter

In February last year, a video that showed a Muthappan theyyam performer comforting a Muslim woman had gone viral. The video was captured at a household in north Kerala’s Kasaragod district. In the clip that lasts two minutes and 50 seconds, Sani Peruvannan, a Theyyam artist from the Scheduled Caste Vannan community, blesses the woman as he says, “For me, the mosque and the shrine are not different.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 19:20 IST
Next Story

Madhuri Dixit reveals unheard story behind her iconic Tu Shayar Hai choreography. Watch video

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close