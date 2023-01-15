Watch: This performance of Hindu ritualistic dance Theyyam begins with an Islamic prayer

India’s syncretic nature means that many traditions have, over the years, absorbed bits from different religions, thanks to the diversity of faiths in the country. The inclusion of Islamic practices in Theyyam performances is a prime example of such assimilation.

Theyyam is a Hindu ritualistic dance performed in northern Kerala and parts of Karnataka, often by people from Scheduled Castes, who are treated as God-like entities during the brief act. While most Theyyam performances depict Hindu and tribal fables, in some areas the dance form even includes Muslim characters.

Now, a video showcasing one such syncretic tradition shows two Theyyam performers at the start of a performance. Interestingly, it appears to begin with one of them reciting the baanku, or Islamic call for prayer, as devotees surround them.

Kerala Theyyam with Islamic prayer said first. Our unity is centuries old.

This video was shared online by a popular Twitter account that goes by the name @AbbakkaHypatia on January 11. The clip was captioned, “Kerala Theyyam with Islamic prayer said first. Our unity is centuries old”.

In February last year, a video that showed a Muthappan theyyam performer comforting a Muslim woman had gone viral. The video was captured at a household in north Kerala’s Kasaragod district. In the clip that lasts two minutes and 50 seconds, Sani Peruvannan, a Theyyam artist from the Scheduled Caste Vannan community, blesses the woman as he says, “For me, the mosque and the shrine are not different.”