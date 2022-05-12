scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

‘Was it a toothpaste ad’: Netizens laugh at Hindi TV serial scene showing woman getting strangled by dupatta

After more than two minutes of suspense and some dramatic music, instead of just turning her to untwine the dupatta, the man is seen using his teeth to tear the clothing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2022 7:44:23 pm
Swaran Ghar, Swaran Ghar fan choking scene, Swaran Ghar dupatta strangling scene, hindi tv serial bizarre scene, viral news, indian expressSwaran Ghar, Swaran Ghar fan choking scene, Swaran Ghar dupatta strangling scene, hindi tv serial bizarre scene, viral news, indian expressThe bizarre scene left netizens laughing out loud online.

While the world is going gaga over how moving beyond the silver screen, dramas created for the small screen are pretty epic, Indian soap operas are infamous for their rather absurd content. Now, in yet another example of ‘RIP logic’, a video of a woman suffocating has left netizens laughing out loud online.

In a small video making rounds on the internet, a woman character played by Sangita Ghosh is seen flunking her dupatta on her shoulder. However, it gets caught onto a big stand fan placed behind her. As the dupatta gets entangled in the blades of the fan, the woman is seen struggling to breathe while others standing in the room react in horror.

Also Read |Netizens crack up after Bengali TV serial shows female lead worshipping Monalisa with garland

Soon, another male character played by Ajay Chaudhary is seen trying his best to set her free. While the crowd is seen panicking seeing her turning red as the dupatta keeps fastening around her neck, another woman is seen rushing to unplug the fan.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Finally, after more than two minutes of suspense and some dramatic music, instead of just turning her to untwine the dupatta, Chaudhary is seen using all his might to tear the piece of clothing with his teeth to save Ghosh.

Best of Express Premium

Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probePremium
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probe
Beating inflation: RBI may have to kill demand, hike rate, suck liquidityPremium
Beating inflation: RBI may have to kill demand, hike rate, suck liquidity
More Premium Stories >>

For anyone wondering the show is called Swaran Ghar that airs on Colors TV.

Netizens were baffled seeing the rather chaotic scene played in slow motion and dramatic angles. One even quipped “National Geographic Channel has paid 1 Million Dollar for this rare video”, referring to Kiran Bedi’s recent post. Even Bollywood actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das joined the conversation.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement