‘Was it a toothpaste ad’: Netizens laugh at Hindi TV serial scene showing woman getting strangled by dupatta

While the world is going gaga over how moving beyond the silver screen, dramas created for the small screen are pretty epic, Indian soap operas are infamous for their rather absurd content. Now, in yet another example of ‘RIP logic’, a video of a woman suffocating has left netizens laughing out loud online.

In a small video making rounds on the internet, a woman character played by Sangita Ghosh is seen flunking her dupatta on her shoulder. However, it gets caught onto a big stand fan placed behind her. As the dupatta gets entangled in the blades of the fan, the woman is seen struggling to breathe while others standing in the room react in horror.

Soon, another male character played by Ajay Chaudhary is seen trying his best to set her free. While the crowd is seen panicking seeing her turning red as the dupatta keeps fastening around her neck, another woman is seen rushing to unplug the fan.

Finally, after more than two minutes of suspense and some dramatic music, instead of just turning her to untwine the dupatta, Chaudhary is seen using all his might to tear the piece of clothing with his teeth to save Ghosh.

For anyone wondering the show is called Swaran Ghar that airs on Colors TV.

Netizens were baffled seeing the rather chaotic scene played in slow motion and dramatic angles. One even quipped “National Geographic Channel has paid 1 Million Dollar for this rare video”, referring to Kiran Bedi’s recent post. Even Bollywood actor and stand-up comedian Vir Das joined the conversation.

Remember kids, the fan can not be switched off because it’s powered purely by “the plot”. https://t.co/H1nYPWHvk5 — Kevin Sebastian (@NoxVoyager) May 12, 2022

Also, I’m so confused. It’s a dupatta right & not a chain, why couldn’t they just pull it off from the other side!?? — Prathyusha Parakala (@PrathyushaCFA18) May 12, 2022

I am confused whether advertisement is about fan or duppatta or switch board or tooth paste (how strong his teeth) — kishorenani (@kishore020d2) May 12, 2022

Toothpaste ka ad hota to phir bhi chalta😂 — Raini (@Poonam_rainy13) May 12, 2022

wow just when you thought you had seen it all the wonders of Indian tv keep coming up with these award worthy performances pic.twitter.com/nyjLJ7uFqu — Harpal_singh (@harpal_singh) May 12, 2022

Meanwhile the fan switch – pic.twitter.com/bxznCkiRW2 — Yash (@itsoutrageeyash) May 12, 2022

*Hindi tv serial exist* Le Scriptwriter : pic.twitter.com/EZTAAX303U — Kaur rmn (@theHeartyouOwn7) May 12, 2022

National Geographic Channel has paid 1 Million Dollar for this rare video…what a video Watch this 🥹🥺🙄😳😲 https://t.co/rcGBlkyrM4 — Ujval Nanavati (@cynical_ujval) May 12, 2022

Hey @StuckByFevicol here is an advertisement idea. At last show that fan was placed on the top of fevicol cannister. 😂 https://t.co/DrITkapEQL — SHIV KUMAR (@shivam1287) May 12, 2022