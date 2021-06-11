‘Too much surroor’: Netizens react as Himesh Reshammiya drops title track for new album Surroor 2021

Updated: June 11, 2021 8:12:27 pm
Himesh Reshammiya, as promised, has dropped the title track for his new album titled ‘Surroor 2021’ and the audience reaction has been quite diverse. The album is reportedly a follow-up to his first album ‘Aap Kaa Surroor’, which released in 2006.
“Surroor 2021 title track is out now on Himesh Reshammiya melodies YouTube channel, give it all your love , Jai Matadi let’s rock ❤️❤️ surroor girl @uditisinghh #surroor2021 #surroor2021titletrack #himeshreshammiya #uditisingh #himeshreshammiyamelodies,” he wrote on social media. With the track finally out, after days of anticipation and speculation, netizens are now flocking to Twitter, expressing their thoughts on the song.
While many gave it a thumbs-up, there were several others who shared memes and jokes on the song, commenting on the singer’s acting skill and his voice. Many also took notice of the repeated usage of the word ‘surroor’ in the song.
Take a look here:
The HR is back in the OG cap style.
Fan-freaking-tastic.!!🙌
#HimeshReshammiya pic.twitter.com/zWvIPpusUc
— 𝕄𝕌𝕂𝔼𝕊ℍ (@bihari_baua) June 11, 2021
Himesh Reshammiya drops Surroor Album’s (2021) title track.#HimeshReshammiya #Surroor2021
🧢 fans: pic.twitter.com/fVqZdYiJnF
— Dhawal Moleshri (@zencob123) June 11, 2021
Himesh #Surroor2021 album is no less than a vaccine amid this pandemic.💉 pic.twitter.com/rszkx0G1je
— Dhärméndra (@alone_Muskk) June 11, 2021
Himesh Reshamiya repeating “Surroor Tera” word multiple time in his new song #Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/kX6xoprzff
— SONUAAAA❄️ (@_memeions_) June 11, 2021
Himesh Singing is like this………….
#HimeshReshammiya pic.twitter.com/joHpW5ylle
— Kumar (@bhaveshkjha) June 11, 2021
usually i don’t regret on wasting my time. But this 7 minutes i regret most #Surroor2021 #HimeshReshammiya pic.twitter.com/6Crl6tJQPN
— aree_yaar (@mahajan_nishad) June 11, 2021
If HR was a cricketer, he’ll be an all rounder.#hr #HimeshReshammiya #Suroor2021 pic.twitter.com/UkOZEbRjd7
— Ewwday (@UdayBansalll) June 11, 2021
#HimeshReshammiya releases #Surroor2021
Pandemic mein pandemic: pic.twitter.com/yl2Vw8wpBX
— Andy (@iamandy1987) June 11, 2021
#HimeshReshammiya is back with #Suroor2021
Himesh Reshammiya on singing Suroor: pic.twitter.com/ZZNLdKv5pQ
— Pavitra Kumari (@PavitraKumarii) June 11, 2021
Lord HR is back.
The 🧢 is back.
Nostalgia is back. #Surroor2021 #HimeshReshammiya #AnotherPandemic pic.twitter.com/KPX69QbYJQ
— The Blogger Buddy ™️ (@beingDJ) June 11, 2021
Himesh Is Back 💞😍
Love You Rockstar ❤#HimeshReshammiya#Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/kyccLld1pR
— THE – END (@Akkiwood10) June 11, 2021
The title track comes days after the Aashiq Banaya singer took to his social media sharing the teaser and poster featuring his iconic mic and cap.
Watch the full video here:
Composed, written and sung by Reshammiya, the video features Uditi Singh apart from him. The track is launched by his own music label ‘Himesh Reshammiya Melodies’
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-