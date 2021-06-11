‘Too much surroor’: Netizens react as Himesh Reshammiya drops title track for new album Surroor 2021

While many gave thumbs up to the track, several others shred memes and jokes on the song, commenting on the singer’s acting skill, his voice and the repeated usage of the word ‘surroor’.

Himesh Reshammiya, as promised, has dropped the title track for his new album titled ‘Surroor 2021’ and the audience reaction has been quite diverse. The album is reportedly a follow-up to his first album ‘Aap Kaa Surroor’, which released in 2006.

“Surroor 2021 title track is out now on Himesh Reshammiya melodies YouTube channel, give it all your love , Jai Matadi let’s rock ❤️❤️ surroor girl @uditisinghh #surroor2021 #surroor2021titletrack #himeshreshammiya #uditisingh #himeshreshammiyamelodies,” he wrote on social media. With the track finally out, after days of anticipation and speculation, netizens are now flocking to Twitter, expressing their thoughts on the song.

While many gave it a thumbs-up, there were several others who shared memes and jokes on the song, commenting on the singer’s acting skill and his voice. Many also took notice of the repeated usage of the word ‘surroor’ in the song.

Take a look here:

The HR is back in the OG cap style.

Fan-freaking-tastic.!!🙌

#HimeshReshammiya pic.twitter.com/zWvIPpusUc — 𝕄𝕌𝕂𝔼𝕊ℍ (@bihari_baua) June 11, 2021

Himesh #Surroor2021 album is no less than a vaccine amid this pandemic.💉 pic.twitter.com/rszkx0G1je — Dhärméndra (@alone_Muskk) June 11, 2021

Himesh Reshamiya repeating “Surroor Tera” word multiple time in his new song #Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/kX6xoprzff — SONUAAAA❄️ (@_memeions_) June 11, 2021

usually i don’t regret on wasting my time. But this 7 minutes i regret most #Surroor2021 #HimeshReshammiya pic.twitter.com/6Crl6tJQPN — aree_yaar (@mahajan_nishad) June 11, 2021

The title track comes days after the Aashiq Banaya singer took to his social media sharing the teaser and poster featuring his iconic mic and cap.

Watch the full video here:



Composed, written and sung by Reshammiya, the video features Uditi Singh apart from him. The track is launched by his own music label ‘Himesh Reshammiya Melodies’