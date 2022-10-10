Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares video of rhino getting hit by truck, says driver fined

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Sunday shared a video of a rhino being hit by a truck while it was trying to cross a road in the Haldibari Animal Corridor in Assam. The video shows the animal limping after the impact, regaining its posture and going back into the wilderness.

While sharing this clip, the chief minister wrote the truck that collided with the animal was intercepted and fined. He also added the government is working on a special 32-km elevated corridor that will prevent similar accidents.

Since being posted, the video has gone viral with over five lakh views and thousands of reshares.

Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor. pic.twitter.com/z2aOPKgHsx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2022

Mega infrastructure development provides mankind easy access between places, however it impacts biodiversity when it is located in their habitat. The impact spans stress induced behavior change, wildlife fragmentation, habitat degradation,….and in this case even death #wildlfe https://t.co/kr7hPbWUcA — Dr Richard Ssuna (@RichardSsuna) October 9, 2022

The impact was big. Hope there wasn’t any head injury. It is mandatory for vehicles, while driving through forest areas, not to exceed the permitted speed limit. Had the concerned vehicle been slow, the driver could have stopped it and averted the accident or lessened the impact. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) October 9, 2022

I maybe wrong but technically it’s extremely difficult for the driver to see the animal at the point the animal made an entrance from the formers vantage point. I do agree the vehicle was running fast. But every driver thru uttarakhand elephant corridor does the same. — Sucharita (@Atirahcus) October 9, 2022

If driver would tried and applied the breaks at the last movement, the truck would have turned up and down and the Rhino might get hurt very badly. But all went well by grace of God. https://t.co/7nWHlJyUAc — SPETSNAZ SNIPER. (@MhetreNeelkant) October 10, 2022

Its a restricted zone. 40kms/hr with caution. Designated animal corridor. — MRIGANGKA SHEKHAR SHARMA (@SharmaMrigangka) October 9, 2022

What was the driver supposed to do there? He swerved well at such short notice. Build underpasses. Lame fines aren’t an excuse to bad design. — Kyang Thang རྐྱང་ཐང་ (@Kyangs_Thang) October 9, 2022

Imposing a fine on the driver is the easy way out. What could he have done. You’re right about underpass needs. — harri harri (@harriharri_1) October 9, 2022

Criticising the lack of wildlife-friendly infrastructure made by the government, a Twitter user wrote, “Mega infrastructure development provides mankind easy access between places, however it impacts biodiversity when it is located in their habitat. The impact spans stress induced behavior change, wildlife fragmentation, habitat degradation,….and in this case even death #wildlfe”.

Many people applauded the chief minister for imposing a fine on the driver as they believed he was driving over the speed limit through the heavily forested area. Some argued that the injury to the rhino could have been mitigated if the vehicle’s speed was less.

However, people also defended the driver and contended he did his best to avert a major accident. A Twitter user wrote, “What was the driver supposed to do there? He swerved well at such short notice. Build underpasses. Lame fines aren’t an excuse to bad design.”