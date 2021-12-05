Watch: Himalayan black bear runs into wilderness after being released by rescue team

District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena wrote on Facebook that the bear is a female of approximately two to three years of age.

The heartwarming video of a Himalayan black bear hurriedly escaping into the wild after being released from a truck has been going viral online.

In the video shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Parveen Kaswan, the rescue team is seen releasing the bear back into its natural habitat. The bear then scampers to safety. Set in a scenic environment along with a soothing background score, the video has won hearts online.

“That is how freedom looks like. Yesterday’s rescue & release of a Himalayan black bear,” Kaswan tweeted.

That is how freedom looks like. Yesterday’s rescue & release of a Himalayan black bear. Team. pic.twitter.com/aMGQoQr87u — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 4, 2021

The video posted on December 4 has garnered over 50,000 views.

While the clip is heartwarming, the rescue operation was not easy. “looks easy. But it was in human habitation. From imposing section 144 to corroding off the area by FD & RAF with tear gas shells. For crowd control. Deploying tranquillising & vets including two elephants. All went well. Since no human injury & animal was safely released,” Kaswan tweeted.

looks easy. But it was in human habitation. From imposing section 144 to corroding off the area by FD & RAF with tear gas shells. For crowd control. Deploying tranquillising & vets including two elephants. All went well. Since no human injury & animal was safely released. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 4, 2021

That is not a baby. Bears when on four legs look small but their real size is seen when they are standing on two legs. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 4, 2021

District Magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena wrote on Facebook that they had received a tip-off about the presence of the bear near Cheko village at 8 am on December 3. Later, the bear ventured into Majherdabri tea garden, near Alipurduar town.

A rescue team involving veterinary doctors and tranquilising experts later scanned the area. As tea garden bushes hindered the operation, two elephants were also deployed. By 10 am, the administration imposed Section 144 in Majherbadri tea estate, Panialguri and Cheko village, and the areas were cordoned off. By 12.15 pm, the bear was tranquilised and after a medical checkup, it was taken to the forest.

Meena further stated that the bear is a female of approximately two to three years of age. He also said that the rescue operation was successful and the bear was released safely.