Pictures, videos on Twitter show horrors of flash flood in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala

The flood comes after the state has been reeling under the threat of a surge in coronavirus cases as tourists flock to popular hill stations like Manali and Shimla, and even lesser-known retreats at Naggar and Jibhi.

Under the influence of the southwest monsoon, a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst is wreaking havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and social media is filled with pictures and videos of the horror.

From vehicles getting washed away to buildings collapsing due to the flash flood, several videos shared by authorities and locals are now making rounds on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has said that there are favourable conditions for the advance of the southwest monsoon over Delhi, some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan today. The weather agency said conditions are becoming favourable for the advance of monsoon over the remaining parts of the country during the next 48 hours. (Follow Weather Updates here)