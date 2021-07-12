scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 12, 2021
Must Read

Pictures, videos on Twitter show horrors of flash flood in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala

From vehicles getting washed away to buildings collapsing due to the flash flood, several videos shared by authorities and locals are now making rounds on Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2021 7:25:39 pm
Monsoon India, heavy rainfall, Himachal Pradesh, flash floods, landslide, heavy rainfall Himachal, flood Dharamshala, Dharamshala flash flood, Dharamshala cloudburst, national highway blocked rain, Twitter, viral videos, Viral news, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe flood comes after the state has been reeling under the threat of a surge in coronavirus cases as tourists flock to popular hill stations like Manali and Shimla, and even lesser-known retreats at Naggar and Jibhi.

Under the influence of the southwest monsoon, a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst is wreaking havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and social media is filled with pictures and videos of the horror.

From vehicles getting washed away to buildings collapsing due to the flash flood, several videos shared by authorities and locals are now making rounds on Twitter.

Take a look at some of the videos under the trending hashtag #cloudburst, #Dharmashala here:

The flood comes as Himachal Pradesh is still reeling under the threat of a surge in coronavirus cases as tourists flock to popular hill stations like Manali and Shimla, and even lesser-known retreats at Naggar and Jibhi.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has said that there are favourable conditions for the advance of the southwest monsoon over Delhi, some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan today. The weather agency said conditions are becoming favourable for the advance of monsoon over the remaining parts of the country during the next 48 hours. (Follow Weather Updates here)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 12: Latest News

Advertisement