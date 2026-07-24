‘Real motivators’: Ambulance worker risks life to carry infant through Himachal landslide; watch

As rocks kept tumbling down a hilltop in Himachal Pradesh‘s Chamba district, an ambulance worker risked his own life and carried a seven-month-old baby across a dangerous landslide-hit road on foot, earning him widespread admiration.

The dramatic rescue act, captured on June 23 in a now-viral video shared by Nikhil Saini on X, highlighted the challenges faced by emergency responders during the ongoing monsoon.

It showed a mountain road left almost impassable after the landslide, with the path covered by massive boulders, loose rocks and thick mud. The hillside above looked highly unstable, raising fears that more stones could tumble down at any moment. Despite the danger, the ambulance staff member in a fluorescent safety jacket picked up the infant and carefully crossed the damaged stretch. Holding the baby securely against his chest, he moved cautiously over the slippery debris, speeding up through the most vulnerable sections without losing balance.