‘Real motivators’: Ambulance worker risks life to carry infant through Himachal landslide; watch

As rocks kept tumbling down a hilltop in Himachal Pradesh‘s Chamba district, an ambulance worker risked his own life and carried a seven-month-old baby across a dangerous landslide-hit road on foot, earning him widespread admiration.
The dramatic rescue act, captured on June 23 in a now-viral video shared by Nikhil Saini on X, highlighted the challenges faced by emergency responders during the ongoing monsoon.
It showed a mountain road left almost impassable after the landslide, with the path covered by massive boulders, loose rocks and thick mud. The hillside above looked highly unstable, raising fears that more stones could tumble down at any moment. Despite the danger, the ambulance staff member in a fluorescent safety jacket picked up the infant and carefully crossed the damaged stretch. Holding the baby securely against his chest, he moved cautiously over the slippery debris, speeding up through the most vulnerable sections without losing balance.
As he made his way across, fellow emergency workers and local residents stood nearby, offering assistance wherever possible. Instead of waiting for the road to be cleared, the responder chose to act immediately, ensuring the child reached safely as quickly as possible.
He deserves all the fame and applause ❤️
An ambulance staff member in Chamba carried a 7-month-old baby through a dangerous stretch of falling stones, putting his own life at risk so the little one could make it to safety. pic.twitter.com/8VIRZhZAMt
— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) July 23, 2026
The rescue act comes at a time when several parts of Himachal Pradesh have been severely affected by heavy rain, with frequent landslides cutting off roads across hill districts, including Chamba. According to an India Today report, damaged roads have forced ambulance crews and rescue personnel in many areas to leave their vehicles behind and walk long distances to reach patients in need.
The video has since drawn an outpouring of appreciation online for the ambulance worker’s selflessness and bravery. “True courage is helping others when it matters most. Hats off to the ambulance worker for putting a baby’s safety first. Wishing the child and everyone involved a safe recovery,” one user wrote.
“Not all heroes wear caps,” another commented, while someone else said, “Restoring my faith in humanity.”
Another user added, “They are real motivators in life, whose stories others tell.”