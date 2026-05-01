Car falls into 200-ft gorge in Himachal Pradesh, catches fire on ‘black spot’ road

In a harrowing incident, two people lost their lives after their car plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge and caught fire in Himachal Pradesh. The incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon along the Bharwain-Hoshiarpur road.
The route, according to PTI, has been marked as a “black spot”, with a damaged section of the road that leads to the deep gorge. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed. However, the vehicle had a Ludhiana registration number.
The now-viral CCTV footage captured the exact moment the car approaching the turn went straight off the edge and fell into the gorge. Moments before the fall, flames were visible at the rear of the vehicle, the PTI report added.
Sharing the video, an X user, Nikhil Saini, wrote, “Horrific… this is exactly why it’s said to drive slow in the hills, because one small mistake can turn into something devastating in seconds. A car fell into a deep gorge, and 2 lives were lost. Wish there were barriers, maybe those lives could have been saved.”
Preliminary findings indicated that a loud explosion may have caused the driver to lose control. By the time emergency responders reached the scene, the car had been completely gutted by fire. One victim’s body was discovered outside the vehicle, while the other was found inside, the report said.
The victims were reportedly returning from the Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district and were on their way to Ludhiana in Punjab at the time of the accident.
Watch here:
Horrific… this is exactly why it’s said to drive slow in the hills, because one small mistake can turn into something devastating in seconds. A car fell into a deep gorge, and 2 lives were lost. Wish there were barriers, maybe those lives could have been saved.
📍 Chintapurni… pic.twitter.com/Bes2gAACqO
— Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) April 29, 2026
The video has prompted a wave of reactions. “It hits something first where curtain airbags deployed too and then it fell down as if driver lost control,” a user wrote. “Of course, the driver was driving at an extra speed, which is required on these roads but where are the crash barriers? Speed breaker rubbles should be made at these points,” another user commented.
“Looks like some explosion inside and it blew sunroof out, and deployed airbags. That triggered no option to use brake, and may have made them go in uncontrollable way down the hill,” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: This report covers a tragic accident and is shared for informational purposes to highlight road safety and regional hazards; it is not intended to cause distress. Readers are advised to exercise caution and follow all safety protocols when travelling through hilly terrains or designated high-risk zones.