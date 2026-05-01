Car falls into 200-ft gorge in Himachal Pradesh, catches fire on ‘black spot’ road

One victim’s body was discovered outside the vehicle, while the other was found inside (Image source: @iNikhilsaini /X)

In a harrowing incident, two people lost their lives after their car plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge and caught fire in Himachal Pradesh. The incident unfolded on Wednesday afternoon along the Bharwain-Hoshiarpur road.

The route, according to PTI, has been marked as a “black spot”, with a damaged section of the road that leads to the deep gorge. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed. However, the vehicle had a Ludhiana registration number.

The now-viral CCTV footage captured the exact moment the car approaching the turn went straight off the edge and fell into the gorge. Moments before the fall, flames were visible at the rear of the vehicle, the PTI report added.