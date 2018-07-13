Assam’s Hima Das gets India her first gold in global track event; Twitterati laud her victory

Hima Das became the first Indian to win a gold in track events at an international level. (Source: PTI) Hima Das became the first Indian to win a gold in track events at an international level. (Source: PTI)

Hima Das, an 18-year-old from Assam, made history as she became the first Indian ever to win track gold at a global event. She won the 400 metre final in Finland, at Tampere’s World U20 Championships. Her historic win, not surprisingly, sent ripples of happiness across people closer home. Many, including Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar among others, took to the Internet to share their congratulatory messages for Das, who is the youngest of Ronjit Das and Jomali’s six children.

ALSO READ | From Assam’s rice fields, 18-year-old Hima Das gives India its first world gold medal on track

Here are just some of the messages that are doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site lauding the feat of India’s first gold medallist in track events.

T 2865 – CONGRATULATIONS .. #HimaDas , the first Indian Women to win a GOLD in World Athletic track event EVER ! INDIA is proud of you .. you have given us reason to hold up our heads HIGH ! JAI HIND !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Q0YVCx6FSf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2018

Congratulations #HimaDas.. 400 meter winner in world Under-20 championships.. proud moment. It’s amazing that it coincides with the 5 year anniversary of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag & Milkha-ji’s biggest dream was to witness an Indian athlete win Gold in track & field. 😊👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 12, 2018

Wow! So proud of you Hima Das. Incredible, historic achievement on becoming the first Indian track athlete to win a medal at any global event winning Gold at women’s 400m World U-20 Championships clocking a time of 51.47 seconds. Thank you for the happiness. pic.twitter.com/Cs5wY8sDuM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2018

From Assam”s rice fields,Indian sprinter Hima Das scripts history clinching gold at IAAF world under 20 athletics championship. You made India proud beyond words!#HimaDas#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/EY6Jd0wl9T — Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) July 13, 2018

Under-20 World Athletics: Hima Das Creates History. Wins India’s First Ever Gold At Any Global Level Track Event. Clocked 400m In 51.47 Seconds. Kudos To #HimaDas. Thank You For Making Us Proud. 👏💪🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LVMOGXzSAO — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) July 12, 2018

Hima Das created history, became the FIRST EVER Indian to win a gold at a World level track event. She clocked 51.46 sec for 400m. 95% of Indian men (including me) can’t match that speed. A brilliant message for all those who think/ say that women are physically weaker sex. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 13, 2018

For those who think that girls can’t run a business. 18 year old #HimaDas from India ran herself to create history, becoming the first ever to win gold in track events from #India. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 13, 2018

Hima Das becomes the first Indian athlete to win a track gold medal. Clocks 51.47 seconds to win the 400m gold at the u20 world championship. Outstanding run #athletics — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) July 12, 2018

Send in your congratulatory messages for Das in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd