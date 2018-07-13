Follow Us:
Friday, July 13, 2018

Assam’s Hima Das gets India her first gold in global track event; Twitterati laud her victory

Many, including Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar among others, took to the Internet to share their congratulatory messages for Hima Das, who is the first Indian gold medallist in track events.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 13, 2018 9:59:25 am
hima das, hima das win, hima das gold medal, hima das gold medal for India, hima das track gold medal, Hima das world u20 championships gold medal, Hima Das Twitter reactions, Indian express, Indian express news Hima Das became the first Indian to win a gold in track events at an international level. (Source: PTI)

Hima Das, an 18-year-old from Assam, made history as she became the first Indian ever to win track gold at a global event. She won the 400 metre final in Finland, at Tampere’s World U20 Championships. Her historic win, not surprisingly, sent ripples of happiness across people closer home. Many, including Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar among others, took to the Internet to share their congratulatory messages for Das, who is the youngest of Ronjit Das and Jomali’s six children.

Here are just some of the messages that are doing the rounds of the micro-blogging site lauding the feat of India’s first gold medallist in track events.

