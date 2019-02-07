‘Hill station or Noida?’ Netizens flood Twitter with ‘snow’ pictures as hailstorm hits Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains and hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday evening, bringing temperatures further down by a few notch. The meteorological department had predicted thundershowers along with hail in the national capital.
Taking to social media, several residents of Delhi-NCR shared pictures of roads and fields covered with hail, some resembling snowfall at hill stations. “Haven’t seen a hailstorm like this in Delhi ever,” tweeted a user along with a picture of a car surrounded by hail. Here are some of the many pictures and videos trending on social media.
#hailstorm in Dwarka Delhi. #Rain #Weathercloud #Weather #WeatherUpdate #WeatherForecast pic.twitter.com/rtsC0lZb1U
— Sumit Dookia (@sumitdookia) February 7, 2019
Crazy hailstorm #HailstorminDelhi #hailstorm #Delhi #DelhiRains #DelhiWeather pic.twitter.com/Xl2ThUFuJk
— Shivam (@Shivam93145608) February 7, 2019
#Noida or a hill station?#hailstorm pic.twitter.com/ngA6AEvt42
— Sorabh Rastogi (@rastogi_sorabh) February 7, 2019
Somewhere in Noida. #Hailstorm #Noida pic.twitter.com/HWpoJoqnCl
— Gabruu Singh (@GabruuSingh) February 7, 2019
#Hailstorm #noida pic.twitter.com/YDCqW78tom
— Neeraj Nehra (@neerajnehra) February 7, 2019
Today #Hailstorm in #Faridabad
By @photoreelbyvanshika pic.twitter.com/qTcmSOD8HO
— Smart City Faridabad (@SmartCityFbad) February 7, 2019
RT raydeep: Rain and #Hailstorm in #Delhi-NCR #Weather pic.twitter.com/FOvfPO0vpk
— Deepak Singh (@sardeepsingh) February 7, 2019
#Snow in #Noida, #hailstorm has blanketed roads in #Sector137Noida with ice. #Shimla ka maaza Noida me :) pic.twitter.com/jOMrd6llq8
— Joydeep Sen (@Joydeep_js) February 7, 2019
Haven’t seen a hailstorm like this in Delhi ever! #Hailstorm #climatechange #Rain pic.twitter.com/J4n0SXQtJp
— Shankar Ghosh (@shankarghosh) February 7, 2019