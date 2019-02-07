Toggle Menu
‘Hill station or Noida?’ Netizens flood Twitter with ‘snow’ pictures as hailstorm hits Delhi-NCRhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/hill-station-or-noida-netizens-flood-twitter-with-snow-pictures-as-hailstorm-hits-delhi-ncr-5574278/

‘Hill station or Noida?’ Netizens flood Twitter with ‘snow’ pictures as hailstorm hits Delhi-NCR

Taking to social media, several residents of Delhi-NCR shared pictures of roads and fields covered with hail, literally resembling a hill station.

Delhi hail, noida hailstorm, hailstorm in noida, noida rain, delhi hailstorm, delhi weather, noida weather, snow storm, hail storm picture, indian express, indian express news
“Haven’t seen a hailstorm like this in Delhi ever,” tweeted a user along with a picture of a car surrounded by hail. (Source: Joydeep Sen/Twitter)

Heavy rains and hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday evening, bringing temperatures further down by a few notch. The meteorological department had predicted thundershowers along with hail in the national capital.

Taking to social media, several residents of Delhi-NCR shared pictures of roads and fields covered with hail, some resembling snowfall at hill stations. “Haven’t seen a hailstorm like this in Delhi ever,” tweeted a user along with a picture of a car surrounded by hail. Here are some of the many pictures and videos trending on social media.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 There's going to be a new emoji for periods, and people can't wait for it to get here
2 Anand Mahindra's viral post saluting working women is winning hearts online
3 IndiGo uses the 'really really really' meme, gets trolled in response