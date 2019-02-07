‘Hill station or Noida?’ Netizens flood Twitter with ‘snow’ pictures as hailstorm hits Delhi-NCR

Heavy rains and hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday evening, bringing temperatures further down by a few notch. The meteorological department had predicted thundershowers along with hail in the national capital.

Taking to social media, several residents of Delhi-NCR shared pictures of roads and fields covered with hail, some resembling snowfall at hill stations. “Haven’t seen a hailstorm like this in Delhi ever,” tweeted a user along with a picture of a car surrounded by hail. Here are some of the many pictures and videos trending on social media.