‘Driving without helmet is illegal but walking isn’t’: Hilarious ‘desi jugaad’ video goes viral

While the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 has triggered many reactions on social media, a hilarious video showing how people can evade the challans has gone viral on the Internet. As per new traffic rules, that came into effect from September 1, hefty fines will be charged on traffic violations such as drunken driving, driving without helmet, driving without seat belts, overloading and underage driving.

Advertising

ALSO READ | New Motor Vehicles Act: Netizens respond with memes, jokes

Captioned, “Driving without a helmet is illegal but walking isn’t,” the video shows exactly that. The 30-second clip features people without helmets walking alongside their two-wheelers in an attempt to evade being fined. While the video is old, it has gone viral after it was tweeted by IPS Pankaj Nain. “This is hilarious. Innovative ways to avoid traffic challans. Please follow traffic rules to avoid such situations,” he tweeted along with the trending hashtag ‘New Traffic Rules’.

This is hilarious.

Innovative ways to avoid traffic challans

☺️☺️ Pls follow traffic rules to avoid such situations #MotorVehiclesAct2019 pic.twitter.com/hh7c1jWC80 — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) September 3, 2019

While it is not clear when and where the video was shot, it has generated quite a buzz on the microblogging website. While some called it “innovative” and “creative”, others wrote that it was a “desi jugaad”.

Sir ask a constable to follow them. Let them walk to their destination like tht. — Pawan Kamboj IRS (@PawanKambojIRS) September 3, 2019

Ha ha…India wale jugad nikal hi lete hain… — shashi chandra🇮🇳 (@kshashi7211) September 4, 2019

Good Sir,

You have given everybody an idea how to avoid Challan 😜 — Saurabh🇮🇳 (@SaurabhW83) September 3, 2019

Innovation & You = India 👍🏻😃 — Praveen Malik (@Praveenmalik86) September 3, 2019

People be like: maar jayege par helmet nai phenege. Police should be like: ese kese marne dene aapko, challan toh mota wala katege. — Ashok (@ashoksharma2802) September 3, 2019