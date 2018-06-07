Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
This MYTHOLOGICAL clip has got Twitterati going to town with HILARIOUS memes

A scene from a mythological series shows a young boy paying his reverence to his weapon — an arrow. Twitterati have cleverly interpreted it as high-intensity preparations for something big.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2018 9:50:09 pm
memes, funny memes, funny twitter memes, funny memes on Twitter, hilarious twitter memes, funny Indian twitter memes, viral memes, viral memes today, Indian express, indian express news Another screengrab from a mythological serial has gone viral, and it will leave fans in splits. (Source: Twitter)

In today’s times, everything can be twisted into hilarious jokes when meme-forces on Twitter come together, and this time around, it was a clip from a mythological series that came into their claws. Posting screenshots from films and TV series, taking them out of context and turning them into hilarious memes with rib-tickling captions is nothing new for meme-makers on Twitter, and this particular meme joined the bandwagon as well.

ALSO READ | ‘Rani Mukerji in coma’ from Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega is now a hilarious meme, thanks to Twitterati who can’t keep calm

Seemingly, the scene from a mythological serial/movie shows a young boy paying his reverence to his weapon — an arrow. Twitterati have cleverly interpreted it as high-intensity preparations people delve into before doing something big, like say, texting their crush, asking their bosses for leave, etc. Get the drill? Here are some more!

Have a funnier caption in mind? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

