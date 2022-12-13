‘Perils of autocorrect’: Hilarious goof-up in name of dish in buffet leaves netizens chuckling

People have become used to autocorrect when they type something on their mobiles or laptops. While the feature has been a blessing as one does not have to pay minute attention to every word one types, it comes with its own perils. Sometimes autocorrect turns a word into something entirely different, especially when it is not in English.

In a similar gaffe, a photo shared on Twitter shows a buffet and the words “Paneer Labrador” to describe a dish. While it intended to say Paneer Lababdar, the tangy gravy dish made from a spiced tomato and cashew paste, it ended up autocorrecting to ‘Paneer Labrador’.

The hilarious gaffe made netizens chuckle as they shared photos of similar mistakes that they spotted. Nandita Iyer, an author and columnist, shared the photo Tuesday and wrote, “The perils of autocorrect.”

The perils of autocorrect pic.twitter.com/jYYqkzNlrj — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) December 13, 2022

Since being shared, the tweet has received more than 1,200 likes.

“Was this found in the veg or non veg section?” a user replied jokingly. “Both paneer and labrador would be keto-friendly, so I approve of this inventive dish!” another said.

“As long as it’s only paneer, no need to call the canine cops!” wrote another.

Another netizen shared a photo of a similar goof-up.

“Hilarious, though my Labrador is not going to like this,” another netizen said sarcastically.