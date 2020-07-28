‘Quality vs quantity’: Hilarious comparison between chips brands triggers debate online

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and prompt hilarious reactions among netizens. It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and prompt hilarious reactions among netizens.

It is not uncommon for a person to open a packet of chips and feel disappointed with the quantity they receive. So, when popular Twitter account @redditindia shared an image comparing the quantity of chips of different brands, it soon triggered a debate online.

“An empirical analysis of 10 rs chips packets ft. Lays, Bingo and Haldiram,” read the tweet along with a picture of the quantity of the chips packed in each.

An empirical analysis of 10 rs chips packets ft. Lays, Bingo and Haldiramhttps://t.co/V9trk5kiEj pic.twitter.com/wqRUvmgHgF — r/India on Reddit (@redditindia) July 27, 2020

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and prompt hilarious reactions among netizens. While some compared the taste of the chips others thanked the user for the visual analysis.

However, the post also triggered a debate among netizens, with many siding with one of the three brands. “Why not check the weight on the pack instead? You can’t really compare with the volume of chips. Lays have thicker chips and taste-wise Lays tops,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Thank you for your service👍 💂 — Siddharth Joshi (@sidjo10) July 27, 2020

3 popular airbag brands! — Stockcentric (@Stockcentric1) July 28, 2020

sample set is very small

need to do it with more number of packets — v̴̢͉̙͙̜̘̣̓͑̽̾̓͘͝ͅo̸̯̮͂̽̉̓̃͝͠͝i̸͎͍͕̭̩̊͆̇̃̅̽̄d̷̿̈́̀̄͑ (@bismillahcamus) July 27, 2020

Thanks for this one bud ♥️ i can now choose the right one easily . — Utkarsh 🐎 (@TheUtkarshKolte) July 27, 2020

Steel plates are the interesting part of the picture. 👌👌 — Sadanand (@sadanandpms) July 27, 2020

why not check the weight on the pack instead.

you cant really compare with volume of chips, lays has thicker chips and taste wise lays tops. — AwkwardStev (@steve58141286) July 28, 2020

3 popular airbag brands! — Stockcentric (@Stockcentric1) July 28, 2020

