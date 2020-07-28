scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Top News

‘Quality vs quantity’: Hilarious comparison between chips brands triggers debate online

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and prompt hilarious reactions among netizens. While some compared the taste of the chips others thanked the user for the visual analysis.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 28, 2020 5:12:43 pm
chips, chips vs air, lays, bingo, Haldiram, hilarious tweets, twitter reactions It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and prompt hilarious reactions among netizens.

It is not uncommon for a person to open a packet of chips and feel disappointed with the quantity they receive. So, when popular Twitter account @redditindia shared an image comparing the quantity of chips of different brands, it soon triggered a debate online.

“An empirical analysis of 10 rs chips packets ft. Lays, Bingo and Haldiram,” read the tweet along with a picture of the quantity of the chips packed in each.

It did not take long for the tweet to go viral and prompt hilarious reactions among netizens. While some compared the taste of the chips others thanked the user for the visual analysis.

However, the post also triggered a debate among netizens, with many siding with one of the three brands. “Why not check the weight on the pack instead? You can’t really compare with the volume of chips. Lays have thicker chips and taste-wise Lays tops,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 28: Latest News

Advertisement