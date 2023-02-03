Juggle it like Hadiya: This hijab-clad freestyle footballer had audience at FIFA World Cup impressed

Despite being disappointed that there was no football team for women near her home in Kerala, Hadiya Hakeem didn’t give up. A teenager then who had recently returned from Qatar to India, she took succour in the internet. Inside the confines of her home in Kerala’s Kozhikode, she mastered the tricks of freestyle football after watching them on the internet. The hard work she put into it for years finally paid off — the 20-year-old hijab-clad girl slayed at different venues of FIFA World Cup 2022 held in Qatar recently.

It was her sheer grit and perseverance that gained her popularity on social media as a freestyle footballer, which in turn, caught the attention of Qatar Supreme Committee. Hakeem who has more than 1 lakh followers on Instagram received a message from the committee asking her to showcase her skills at FIFA. She represented India as the sole freestyle football player from the country at the World Cup.

As she rolled the football around her body without losing balance, football fanatics in Doha were left stunned and watched her in rapt attention. Along with other freestyle footballers from different parts of the world, Hakeem maneouvered the football with confidence and agility.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Hakeem said it was an amazing experience. “We were taken to different venues, cultural activation areas and stadiums of the World Cup for performances. It was fun and people flocked to watch us. Left in awe, many came forward to interact with us. They clicked photographs with us and appreciated us.” She added that she had to report in the evening and was taken to different spots for performances, which took place largely at night.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram, she spins the football with her foot and moves it between her legs without losing her balance. In another thrilling video shared by television channel TNT Sports, she is seen performing acrobatics with a football. Lying on the ground in a building, she holds the football with her feet, throws it up, moves on her head and again spins. The crowd gathered there is heard cheering out loud.

Hakeem says while she didn’t get a lot of time to practice during the World Cup, her hard work back home helped her. She also met a calligraphy artist from Kerala and a dancer from Rajasthan who were in Doha for the World Cup.

The only woman to represent Asia in Influencer Cup held in last March at Qatar, Hakeem won the silver medal. Sharing her experience, she said, “I met several renowned freestyle champions whom I admire a lot, such as Cafu, Tim Cahill, Yaya Toure. I competed with footballers from America, Europe, Asia… There were seven people from Asia and I was the only woman among them.”

In a clip shared last year, the hijab-clad young woman is seen rolling the ball around her body with ease at a dizzying height of 640 feet at the Tornado Tower in Doha. As the country in which she nurtured her passion for football beckoned her year after year as a champion, it was indeed an overwhelming experience for her.

While still in middle school in Qatar, she was trained as a midfielder. However, her return to Kerala while she was in class 9, turned the tables. “When I joined Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School in Mukkam, there was no football team for girls. There were no clubs where I could play on the field. There was no opportunity for girls who are passionate to explore the game.”

Lack of facilities could not dampen her spirit. “I started training myself in freestyle football, as it can be done inside home and does not require a field or teammates. I started juggling, learning tricks and techniques and shared a video on my Instagram private account.”

“One of my teachers stumbled upon the video and asked to showcase the skill during a match.” Clad in salwar kameez and a hijab, Hakeem juggled the ball and stole the show as two men’s teams watched in awe from either sides. She tossed the ball with ease and kicked it high up as her football crazed classmates gave her a thundering applause. The video took the internet by storm in 2017, and football fanatics in Kerala were quick to follow and admire her.

She said, “The scenario for women’s football has progressed now compared to when I started my training in freestyle football. However, the sport continues to be male-dominated. Many girls have told me about their dreams, but have no opportunity to fulfil them. With football leagues like Kerala Women’s League, opportunities for girls have burgeoned.”

The BA in English Literature student also pointed out how societal norms and stereotypes inhibit women’s growth in the game. “Boys can play football on any ground in public. Due to societal pressure, it is hard to step into the sport for girls.” She believes that change should begin at the grassroot level with football teams for girls at school levels. “There are few schools with girls football teams now and there should be more,” she said.

As she dons her hijab with pride, she says that her family has been relentlessly supporting her. “I adhere to my values and fortunately there has been no hindrance from my family members. For several other women, the situation is different and they face a lot of problems. There should be more awareness in the society and girls need family’s support to fly high.”