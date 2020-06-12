Indians react with memes and jokes to report that says 18 % GST imposed on parota

Many though it was discriminatory and didn’t support the extra tax considered by the authorities. Many though it was discriminatory and didn’t support the extra tax considered by the authorities.

‘Roti’ and ‘parota’ trended online in India after a report that said ready-to-eat parathas would be taxed more than the plain roti. The higher rate of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the paratha is inspiring memes and jokes on social media with people seeking ‘justice for parota’.

A report said that as per a recent GST ruling, all Indian breads cannot be categorised as rotis, a generic name for Indian flatbread. Arguing that ready-to-eat parathas need to be heated before consumption, the Karnataka bench of Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) said that they would be subjected to higher tax.

Many wondered what would happen to kulchas and naans, and some questioned if luxury tax will be imposed on keema parathas. Many joked they’ll opt for the humble roti in future, saying that parathas were not just rich in calories but also for the richer.

Roti: 5% GST.

Parota: 18% GST.

Hmm, that would place Naan and Kulcha at 28%.

(No way I’m even looking at Butter Naan and Rumali Roti) — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 12, 2020

You spell it as Parota, Parotha, Parontha, Paratha or Parantha? I grew calling it Parantha. More the letters, higher the tax? — agracadabra (@agracadabra) June 12, 2020

When my dietician said Poori and Parotha are rich food I thought she was talking about calories 🙄 pic.twitter.com/S9ldlfcFqX — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) June 12, 2020

The Cheese Garlic Butter Tandoori Naan is getting nervous… And Mutton Kheema Paratha just ran away… 😂 — Tottology | Toshal (@Tottology) June 12, 2020

My cook is asking for a salary hike of 18% if we ask him to make parathas instead of chapatis. What the hell! #GST — Gitesh (@giteshbansal) June 12, 2020

New GST Roti/Chapati:- 5% GST Paratha/Parotha to attract 18% GST Naan and Kulcha k liye PAN card mandatory. 😁😒 #gstcouncil #roti #GST — Abhishek Joshi (@theabhijoshi) June 12, 2020

18 % GST on paratha

5 % GST on Roti and Chapati Meanwhile Punjabis : pic.twitter.com/QSinFxN4sh — JRism (@Chaotic_mind999) June 12, 2020

Aaloo to Indian Economy after collecting 18% gst on itself : pic.twitter.com/6dRNR7Nwq6 — Ram* (@SocialChartered) June 12, 2020

5% GST for Rotis and 18% GST for Porotta?! This discrimination should end right now. Say No to Food Fascism! You dont get to decide what we should eat! #HandsOffPorotta pic.twitter.com/Y59zjkdT6q — The Saudade Guy🌹 (@arunrajpaul) June 12, 2020

Eating paratha is injuries for your “weight loss plan” as well as injuries to pocket with GST of 18%, instead of 5% for Roti 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QJG9Pzzj8J — Kolkata_Chhori (@Kolkata_Chhori) June 12, 2020

Mom- Beta, roti kha le. Me- Mummy Paratha bana do, achar se kha lunga. Mom -*paratha is not roti, 18% GST lagega* — Dr House, M.D. (@HOUSEQuarntined) June 12, 2020

If Parotas are not rotis……..then how much tax on naans?🤔😨#parotas pic.twitter.com/Bsk57MbOId — 𝓦𝓪𝓵𝓴 𝓞𝓷 𝓦𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓻 𝙂𝙖𝙩𝙚 (@LiberalBillu) June 12, 2020

According to the Times of India report, ID Fresh Food had approached the bench to seek “a ruling on the GST rate applicable to whole-wheat parotas and Malabar parotas”.

