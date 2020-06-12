scorecardresearch
Friday, June 12, 2020
Indians react with memes and jokes to report that says 18 % GST imposed on parota

Many wondered what would happen to kulchas and naans, and some questioned if luxury tax will be imposed on keema parathas.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2020 4:17:01 pm
roti, parota, paratha, parota tax, 18 per cent gst parota, paratha higher gst, parota memes, indian express Many though it was discriminatory and didn’t support the extra tax considered by the authorities.

‘Roti’ and ‘parota’ trended online in India after a report that said ready-to-eat parathas would be taxed more than the plain roti. The higher rate of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the paratha is inspiring memes and jokes on social media with people seeking ‘justice for parota’.

A report said that as per a recent GST ruling, all Indian breads cannot be categorised as rotis, a generic name for Indian flatbread. Arguing that ready-to-eat parathas need to be heated before consumption, the Karnataka bench of Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) said that they would be subjected to higher tax.

Many wondered what would happen to kulchas and naans, and some questioned if luxury tax will be imposed on keema parathas. Many joked they’ll opt for the humble roti in future, saying that parathas were not just rich in calories but also for the richer.

According to the Times of India report, ID Fresh Food had approached the bench to seek “a ruling on the GST rate applicable to whole-wheat parotas and Malabar parotas”.

