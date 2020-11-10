scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Bihar polls

Railway ministry tweets fresh video of ‘water test’ to highlight work done

To show just how smooth journeys are on South Western Railway's line between Londa & Miraj the Ministry of Railways tweeted a video of its ‘water test’.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 10, 2020 2:34:05 pm
Indian Railway, Train journey, water test, Londa & Miraj route, Railway ministry, South Western Railway, track maintenance, Piyush Goyal, Trending news, Indian Express newsThe South Western Railway used the lockdown period to complete major track maintenance works, which has helped to increase the sectional speed, the speed at which train runs between stations. (Picture credit: indainexpress.com/ File)

To show just how smooth journeys are on South Western Railway’s line between Londa & Miraj the Ministry of Railways tweeted a video of its ‘water test’.

In a tweet on November 10, the ministry shared a video showing a glass filled with water kept on a table in a train compartment, and a speedometer that indicates the train’s speed.

As the train touches speeds of almost 130 kmph, the water in the glass remains undisturbed, which according to authorities shows trains can operate on the track at speeds above 125 kmph.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Another route of South Western Railway between Londa & Miraj is now fit for running trains above speeds of 125Kmph clearing glass full of water challenge in firing colours,” the official account tweeted.

According to a press release, the South Western Railway authorities used the lockdown to complete major track maintenance work, which has helped to increase the speed at which trains operate.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Earlier, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted a video of a ‘water test’ conducted on the Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route.

The minister said the journey was “so smooth that not even a single drop of water spilt out while the train was travelling at high speed.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 10: Latest News

Advertisement