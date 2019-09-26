As onion prices continue to rise, people share memes about its effect

Retail prices of onion continued to remain high at Rs 70-80 per kg on Wednesday in the national capital and other parts of the country despite government measures to boost supply of the key kitchen staple, news agency PTI reported.

Onions have been making headlines, first for the rising prices in wholesale markets and then for the many efforts by the central government to control prices.

But as the prices continue to rise, people on social media have been sharing memes to indicate how the high prices of bulb are affecting them.

Here are some of them:

सोने के भाव बढ़ रहे है

पेट्रोल के भाव बढ़ रहे है

*Le Onion’s pic.twitter.com/6PwbCsbVcS — How Dare You Isolated Monk ? (@IsolatedMonk) September 26, 2019

When you own a godown full of onions.#OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/7vIVlbz5S7 — Dipen (@iDipen_) September 26, 2019

Middle class People after #OnionPrice hike be like : pic.twitter.com/3agQdAfXAb — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) September 25, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 after some years ………………..

gold price = onion price #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/nII6YE92hT — chanchal Sindhi 06 (@06Sindhi) September 24, 2019

As this article notes, since May this year, prices in wholesale markets across the onion-growing districts of Maharashtra have been increasing. Last week, the average trading price in Lasalgaon’s wholesale market increased by more than Rs 1,000 per quintal. The present wholesale rate of Rs 4,000 per quintal is the best the bulb has seen in the last four years.

On September 6, the state-run MMTC had floated contracts for importing 2,000 tonnes of onions from ‘Pakistan, Egypt, China, Afghanishtan and other countries of origin’. Following sharp criticism, MMTC dropped Pakistan from the list of countries. The Centre also tried to restrict exports by sharply hiking the Minimum Export Price (MEP) to $850 per tonne.

You can also hear our Rural Affairs Editor Harish Damodaran explain the rise in onion prices and the problem with the government’s measures in this episode of our podcast 3 Things.