Toggle Menu
As onion prices continue to rise, people share memes about its effecthttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/high-onion-prices-memes-6030729/

As onion prices continue to rise, people share memes about its effect

Onions have been making headlines, first for the rising prices in wholesale markets and then for the many efforts by the central government to control prices.

onion, onion prices, onion price crisis, onion produce crisis, onion import, india news, latest news, viral news, indian express
As onion prices are soaring high, people are sharing hilarious memes to describe the situation.

Retail prices of onion continued to remain high at Rs 70-80 per kg on Wednesday in the national capital and other parts of the country despite government measures to boost supply of the key kitchen staple, news agency PTI reported.

Onions have been making headlines, first for the rising prices in wholesale markets and then for the many efforts by the central government to control prices.

But as the prices continue to rise, people on social media have been sharing memes to indicate how the high prices of bulb are affecting them.

Here are some of them:

As this article notes, since May this year, prices in wholesale markets across the onion-growing districts of Maharashtra have been increasing. Last week, the average trading price in Lasalgaon’s wholesale market increased by more than Rs 1,000 per quintal. The present wholesale rate of Rs 4,000 per quintal is the best the bulb has seen in the last four years.

Advertising

On September 6, the state-run MMTC had floated contracts for importing 2,000 tonnes of onions from ‘Pakistan, Egypt, China, Afghanishtan and other countries of origin’. Following sharp criticism, MMTC dropped Pakistan from the list of countries. The Centre also tried to restrict exports by sharply hiking the Minimum Export Price (MEP) to $850 per tonne.

You can also hear our Rural Affairs Editor Harish Damodaran explain the rise in onion prices and the problem with the government’s measures in this episode of our podcast 3 Things

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android