This ‘hi-tech’ coconut water cart from Indore has netizens talking on social media

While the unconventional way of extracting and selling coconut water impressed many, several others expressed concern over the use of excess plastic in the process.

With the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, a man in Indore has come up with a novel way of selling untouched and fresh coconut water and his special apparatus for the task is currently creating a buzz on social media.

The video shows the vendor cutting open the coconut with a metal tool and straining the water from the fruit through the machine. He then serves both the flesh and water in disposable plastic glasses.

The video has garnered over 43 million views on Facebook after it was uploaded by the page called ‘Foodie Incarnate’

Take a look here:

While the unconventional way of extracting and selling coconut water impressed many, several others expressed concern over the use of excess plastic in the process. Take a look at some reactions here: