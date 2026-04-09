Watch: Heroic rafters brave Ganga’s rising currents to save dog stranded on rock

A rafting group in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, rescued a dog stranded in the Ganga, igniting widespread attention on social media. In the heartwarming rescue video shared by the Instagram handle, Save a Stray Noida, the dog is seen marooned on a small rock in the middle of the river, surrounded by a strong current.
Soon after, a group of rafters arrives at the scene. One rescuer carefully steps off the raft onto a nearby rock, gently reassuring the frightened dog. Using a rope, he pulls the raft closer, then lifts the dog onto the raft, where others comfort the animal.
According to the caption, the dog got trapped when the river’s water level suddenly increased. “Moments like these remind us that humanity still exists in its purest form. Amid so much indifference, one act of courage and compassion can save a life and restore faith in the goodness of people. Let’s be that reason for someone’s survival,” the caption read.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video has since gone viral, earning praise for the group of rafters who stepped in to save the dog. “May many blessings come your way. Thank you for helping that sweet soul. he must have been so scared,” a social media user wrote.
“Animals are so pure in nature but we as humans don’t understand them. Adopt Stray Animals don’t buy. By adopting stray animals together, we can save their lives. Be a animal lover, not a breed lover. Animals hunt for hunger but we humans hunt for Greed,” another user chimed in.
DISCLAIMER: This heartwarming report is based on social media footage and narratives that have not been independently verified; it is intended for informational and inspirational purposes only. While this story highlights a successful rescue, please exercise extreme caution and prioritise personal safety when encountering animals in hazardous or high-risk environments
Last year, a Tamil Nadu cop won hearts after he rescued a shivering pup that fell into a roadside pit. The viral video showed the police officer and his team widening the narrow pit’s metal grate and rescuing the pup while the mother dog watched from the side.