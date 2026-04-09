Watch: Heroic rafters brave Ganga’s rising currents to save dog stranded on rock

A rafting group in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, rescued a dog stranded in the Ganga, igniting widespread attention on social media. In the heartwarming rescue video shared by the Instagram handle, Save a Stray Noida, the dog is seen marooned on a small rock in the middle of the river, surrounded by a strong current.

Soon after, a group of rafters arrives at the scene. One rescuer carefully steps off the raft onto a nearby rock, gently reassuring the frightened dog. Using a rope, he pulls the raft closer, then lifts the dog onto the raft, where others comfort the animal.

According to the caption, the dog got trapped when the river’s water level suddenly increased. “Moments like these remind us that humanity still exists in its purest form. Amid so much indifference, one act of courage and compassion can save a life and restore faith in the goodness of people. Let’s be that reason for someone’s survival,” the caption read.