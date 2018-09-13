Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
Here’s why women are sending duct tapes and handwritten notes to Kerala MLA P C George

This is not the first time the Kerala MLA P C George has spoken ill about a victim. In August last year, the MLA was criticised when he made insensitive remarks about an actress who was abducted and sexually assaulted in a car in Kochi.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2018 10:25:41 pm
kerala nun rape cas, pc george kerala nun remark, kerala mla regrets using abusive word, kerala mla prostitute remark, jalandhar bishop rape case Though the Kerala MLA P C George expressed regret over his choice of words, it clearly did not appease the people. (Source: Facebook)
PC George, an independent MLA in the Kerala assembly, sparked an outrage after he called the nun, who accused Jalandhar Bishop James Franco Mulakkal of rape, a prostitute. Irked by his derogatory comment, a group of women have started a social media #VaayaMoodal (mouth shut) campaign requesting people to send duct tapes to the politician.

“Inviting you all to join the #VaayaMoodal campaign. Enough is enough. This person and his words are beyond deplorable. Let us ask him to shut the Yeff up. Let us send him Tape to his address. Add a handwritten note to express your love,” read a post shared on Facebook by Athira Sujatha Radhakrishnan.

During his interaction with the media on September 8, the MLA had raised questions over the victim’s character and said, ““Is there any doubt that the nun is a prostitute? Twelve times it was pleasure, 13th time it became a rape? Where was she when it happened 12 times? Whom is she telling this to? Why did she not complain on the first time it happened?… Let the three sisters be examined. Let us see if they are holy.”

The MLA later expressed regret over his choice of words and said, “Such a word should not have been used. I said so out of emotion and also in a melee at a press conference in Kottayam. I am sad about it.”

This is not the first time the Poonjar MLA has spoken ill about a victim. In August last year, the MLA was criticised when he made insensitive remarks about an actress who was abducted and sexually assaulted in a car in Kochi.

