Here’s why women are sending duct tapes and handwritten notes to Kerala MLA P C George

Though the Kerala MLA P C George expressed regret over his choice of words, it clearly did not appease the people. (Source: Facebook) Though the Kerala MLA P C George expressed regret over his choice of words, it clearly did not appease the people. (Source: Facebook)

PC George, an independent MLA in the Kerala assembly, sparked an outrage after he called the nun, who accused Jalandhar Bishop James Franco Mulakkal of rape, a prostitute. Irked by his derogatory comment, a group of women have started a social media #VaayaMoodal (mouth shut) campaign requesting people to send duct tapes to the politician.

“Inviting you all to join the #VaayaMoodal campaign. Enough is enough. This person and his words are beyond deplorable. Let us ask him to shut the Yeff up. Let us send him Tape to his address. Add a handwritten note to express your love,” read a post shared on Facebook by Athira Sujatha Radhakrishnan.

During his interaction with the media on September 8, the MLA had raised questions over the victim’s character and said, ““Is there any doubt that the nun is a prostitute? Twelve times it was pleasure, 13th time it became a rape? Where was she when it happened 12 times? Whom is she telling this to? Why did she not complain on the first time it happened?… Let the three sisters be examined. Let us see if they are holy.”

The MLA later expressed regret over his choice of words and said, “Such a word should not have been used. I said so out of emotion and also in a melee at a press conference in Kottayam. I am sad about it.”

Here’s my gift to PC George. He deserves it.

#VaayaMoodalCampaign pic.twitter.com/ItbkMJoCpC — Pheba B Mathew (@pheba_mathai) September 11, 2018

Please join this campaign to send a message to the MLA who called a nun #rape survivor a “prostitute”. I feel so proud of my fellow Malayalis when they come up with hashtags like this. #VayaMoodalCampaign BTW means #ShutYourMouthCampaign. Spread the word. https://t.co/uS7XJcfpEr — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) September 11, 2018

Inviting everyone to join #Vaayamoodalcampaign#PC_George an MLA from Kerala has been making deplorable statements against women for years now and has got away with it every single time. Send him a tape and ask him to shut the Yeff Up! @dhanyarajendran @parvatweets pic.twitter.com/8RJr7oAERY — Athira R Menon (@athira_rmenon) September 10, 2018

Joining the #VaayaMoodalCampaign.

Inviting everyone to join in as well.

Please be kind and donate some tapes. Consider it as your contribution in fighting noise pollution and preventing Kerala society from verbal poison. pic.twitter.com/XcakiZ0Na3 — Korah Abraham (@thekorahabraham) September 10, 2018

PC George admits it was wrong of him to have called the nun a prostitute, but won’t apologise. Despicable. Where do I sign up for the #VaayaMoodalCampaign? #VaayaMoodedaPC — Coconut Kanmani (@HazeedaVijay) September 12, 2018

This is not the first time the Poonjar MLA has spoken ill about a victim. In August last year, the MLA was criticised when he made insensitive remarks about an actress who was abducted and sexually assaulted in a car in Kochi.

