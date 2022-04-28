Here’s why Vimal is trending amid Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Twitter spat on Hindi as national language

The debate of how Bollywood isn’t the secret formula any longer to ensure a pan-India success escalated quickly into a national language row, as actor Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep briefly engaged in a Twitter exchange. However, it wasn’t the languages that dominated trends and conversations online, but Vimal. Yes, it is the tobacco-based product that netizens used to poke a jibe at Devgn.

For the uninitiated, it all started on Wednesday, when the Singham actor tagged Sudeep and asked why he releases his films dubbed in Hindi if he considers it not to be the national language. Devgn was reacting to the Kannada star’s previous remarks where Sudeep spoke about pan-Indian films at an event and said that “Hindi is no more a national language.”

“Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be. Jana Gana Mana,” Devgn tweeted in Hindi.

Clearing the air, Sudeep said his remark reached the Hindi film star without context and added that the statement wasn’t meant to “hurt, provoke or to start any debate”. In a follow-up tweet, he also said: “I love and respect every language of our country sir. I would want this topic to rest”. However, sticking to his stand, Sudeep said he understands the text Devgn sent in Hindi but wondered what would have happened if he had replied in his mother tongue.

“No offense sir, but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in kannada.!! Don’t we too belong to India sir,” he added. And even though the two actors finally came on the same page and blamed the controversy as a misunderstanding calling it “lost in translation”, netizens were not done yet.

Soon, Vimal took over Twitter, eclipsing all trends, with people again targetting Devgn for supporting the tobacco based product, sharing memes, similar to those they used to criticise Akshay Kumar in the recent past. Although Devgn did clarify that he wasn’t promoting gutka but only participated in the ad for Vimal Elaichi, netizens highlighted that’s exactly how surrogate advertising works, in the guise of another product.

Reacting to Devgn’s remark to why South Indian films are being dubbed in Hindi, fans asked why his ads were dubbed in other languages. Many highlighted that there are several regional languages that are recognised by the Indian Constitution, urged Devgn to stop endorsing tobacco products.

First answer this… Why u dubbed ur vimal AD in kannada…?#VikrantRona pic.twitter.com/THkgodt1rV — SAVAGE KING DAMON (@SavageKingDamon) April 27, 2022

Then What abt Your Vimal Paan other languages dubbing ad ? Why cant you do only in hindi? #AjayDevgn #KicchaSudeep https://t.co/u2dL0cvh4o — Sunith (@Sunith_7) April 27, 2022

Hahaha. What a vain attempt of Ajay Devgan to divert attention from his controversial Vimal Pan Masala Ad. https://t.co/Yp7DhmTVJ6 — DeeTweets (@dhan_shoy) April 27, 2022

Hey Vimal actor, @ajaydevgn what country are you from? Because INDIAN UNION doesn’t have any National Language😊 pic.twitter.com/RmVugTMWPb — Umesh B.M (@NameIsUmesh) April 27, 2022

glad to see ajay devgn promoting hindi. otherwise all he has done in his life is promoting sign language because inside vimal😝 — tipu sir_ 53.78_ (@onetiponehand_) April 27, 2022

Need urgent help. Pls find out some Nolan movies dubbed in Hindi. This is golden opportunity to force America to accept Hindi as their national language. Right Vimal ji?? Sorry Ajay ji..@RoflGandhi_ https://t.co/ANmsTOoyWa — Raghvendra (@raghvendra_k) April 28, 2022

Dear Ajay Vimal Devgan, We love the Hindi language no doubt, and also try to understand Kichha’s concern about language…We know Bollywood actresses are frustrated by South Film success.. @ajaydevgn @KicchaSudeep https://t.co/4O73zgOQyS pic.twitter.com/Zc6Wq6bjK2 — Guru S Hugar. (@guruhugar77) April 27, 2022

In recent months, the success of films like KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa: The Rise has started the debate that regional cinema has cracked the formula for pan-Indian success, while Hindi films are lagging behind.