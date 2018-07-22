Here’s what PM Modi said when a follower asked him to smile more

PM Modi was interacting with followers on Twitter thanking them for their support after winning the no-confidence motion. PM Modi was interacting with followers on Twitter thanking them for their support after winning the no-confidence motion.

The marathon 12-hour no-confidence motion debate in the Parliament had the entire nation hooked. Narendra Modi-led NDA government secured a comfortable victory with 325 votes out of 451 votes. And after winning the trust vote, PM Modi took to Twitter on Sunday interacting with followers and thanking them for their trust. And amid all praise, one follower had only a small complain — the PM doesn’t smile enough. Acknowledging the user’s observation, he promised to do it more often.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Woman injured at Modi’s Midnapore rally asks for his autograph, PM obliges

“Only one thing Modiji, u should smile more often!! Baaki sab mast hai,” one Twitter user commented on his speech given in the Lok Sabha during the debate. To which he replied, “Point taken. :)”.

Thank you for the kind words. https://t.co/xZFiIZ8GrR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2018

The blessings of 125 crore Indians give me great strength. All my time is for the nation. https://t.co/NRHuduHyuw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2018

In another response, he lauded a young girl who wrote an essay on Swachh Bharat that was shared online by her father. “Happy to read this. Please congratulate her on my behalf. Amazing to see such high levels of awareness and passion among our youngsters for Swachhata,” the PM wrote.

Happy to read this. Please congratulate her on my behalf. Amazing to see such high levels of awareness and passion among our youngsters for Swachhata. https://t.co/mabAStDMQs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2018

He also offered condolences to one man who recently lost his grandfather after he said how much the deceased “adored” him.

Very sad to hear about your grandfather. My condolences in this sad hour. https://t.co/g4vv85LVzm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2018

The sweet gesture was noticed by many on the micro-blogging site and won hearts.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd