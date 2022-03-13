Here’s what a deer did when a cheetah tried to attack it. Watch video

Faster animals like deer sprint towards safety just as they sense even the slight presence of the predator. However, in a video, a deer is seen grazing without any care even as a cheetah stands inches away.

In the undated video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, one can see the cheetah sneaking up on the deer separated by a flimsy-looking wired fence.

The cheetah leaps in front of the small deer but it remains unfazed and continues eating without even flinching. The big cat then unsuccessfully tries to bite through the thin wired fence as the deer, which has only three legs, continues standing right there.

The onlookers recording the video are heard laughing at the odd scene. One of them can be heard addressing the deer and saying, “What is wrong with you? It is something that can eat you”.

So far, the video has been seen more than 50,000 times since it was posted on Saturday, March 12, 2022. In the comments, many people wondered why the big cat did not jump over the short fence and pounced on the prey.

By the looks of it, it appears the video was taken an animal sanctuary where wild animals are kept in open-aired enclosures that are open to tourists for visits. The exact source of the video is unknown.