Here’s ‘the oldest & the only elephant to be living beyond 100 years’

There is no dearth of elephant lovers online. From stunning photographs to videos featuring antics of elephants, content is galore on social media to entertain them.

Giving more reasons for elephant lovers to rejoice, Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has shared a clip of the oldest elephant in the world. In the clip, the 105-year-old elephant, Vatsala, is seen standing calmly in a field with chains in its leg and moving its trunk.

Watch the video here:

The oldest & the only elephant to be living beyond 100 years in the world😊😊 Vatsala of Panna is credited to be the oldest living elephant at 105 years,older than the Changalloor, which died at the age of 89.

Vatsala, from Panna in Madhya Pradesh, is the only elephant living beyond 100 years in the world, Nanda noted. He also added that the pachyderm played a stellar role in monitoring tigers during their reintroduction in the Panna tiger reserve.

The clip has garnered more than 14,000 views since being shared on Sunday. While many users were elated to see Vatsala, many others were irked over the chains on the elephant.

“Vatsala…meaning loving or affectionate…a name appropriate for her. May god bless her with good health for many more years,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “You revere this great elephant while keeping it in chains?”

Pains to see him in chains — Aakash_Gupta (@Banwari_Seth) June 26, 2022

Vatsala…meaning loving or affectionate…a name appropriate for her. May god bless her with good health for many more years. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) June 26, 2022

At this age he still has chain in front leg? Why? — MVL (@LOHARKARMV) June 26, 2022

We named her vatsala , and yet put shackles on her, she is at 105 , might be fully attached to mahawat now. — Santosh Kumar Sahoo (@BabisahooSks) June 26, 2022

Notably, Vatsala has surpassed the age of Chengallor Dakhshayani who died in 2019. The then oldest captive elephant in Asia had entered the Guinness World Record. The elephant with the title Gaja Muthassi or elephant granny had participated in temple rituals and processions at Chengallor Mahadeva Temple in Kerala, according to the BBC.