Toggle Menu
‘Missing that moustache’: Twitterati disappointed with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s new lookhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/heres-how-twitter-reacted-to-wing-commander-abhinandan-varthamans-new-look-5959686/

‘Missing that moustache’: Twitterati disappointed with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s new look

The news quickly went viral when various pictures of Varthaman gearing up to fly the last sortie in MiG-21 fighter aircraft along with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Abhinandan Varthaman moustache, Trending, Indian Express news
Varthaman first made headlines when he shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during a post-Balakot encounter.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Monday flew a sortie on a MiG-21 fighter aircraft along with Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa. Pictures of Varthaman and Dhanoa soon went viral. But many were surprised to see the Wing Commander without his signature handlebar moustache.

Though the Vir Chakra awardee was touted as a hero for being “back in action”. Twittarians expressed their displeasure over the missing hand glider moustache of Abhinandan. Take a look at the reactions:

Varthaman first made headlines when he shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during a post-Balakot encounter. His jet was downed by enemy fire and was in Pakistan custody for 3 days, after which, he was released on March 1st, as a “peace gesture” from Pakistan’s side.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android