‘Missing that moustache’: Twitterati disappointed with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s new look

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Monday flew a sortie on a MiG-21 fighter aircraft along with Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa. Pictures of Varthaman and Dhanoa soon went viral. But many were surprised to see the Wing Commander without his signature handlebar moustache.

Though the Vir Chakra awardee was touted as a hero for being “back in action”. Twittarians expressed their displeasure over the missing hand glider moustache of Abhinandan. Take a look at the reactions:

Commander AV can fly any Air Craft due to his tremendous courage and confidence. But he should not have truncated his distinct and symbolic Moustache. Hope, he restores it in due course, unless he has any compelling reason. Moustache or no Moustache, he will ever be our Hero. https://t.co/YnCNWjSWyM — CA Chandravijay Shah (@cvijayshah) September 2, 2019

Abhinandan minus his signature moustache but great that he quickly came back to flying pic.twitter.com/fvc9TcUjxg — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) September 2, 2019

Maybe because it was not appropriate moustache as per the IAF etiquettes. — Saumitra Sharma (@SamTheGooner7) September 2, 2019

On a lighter note, the bigger breaking is that India has lost its famous mustachahe. #AbhinandanVarthaman ka moonch pic.twitter.com/W7bHI4vTQI — Snehesh Alex Philip (@sneheshphilip) September 2, 2019

He is back on duty.. missing that Moustache ❤️#AbhinandanVarthaman pic.twitter.com/FTOSJbSIoE — ADARSH KUMAR 🇮🇳 (@liberal_slayerr) September 2, 2019

Hero is going back to fly again.wing commander finally returning back in the field. But missing that moustache😢 #realhero #AbhinandanVarthaman — Shivanirai (@Shivani61170352) September 2, 2019

Very happy to see him back but where is the Abhinandan trademark mustache ? 🤨 #AbhinandanVarthaman pic.twitter.com/sfmRMPFCPn — Pranav Joshi (@pranavjoshi85) September 2, 2019

Varthaman first made headlines when he shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet during a post-Balakot encounter. His jet was downed by enemy fire and was in Pakistan custody for 3 days, after which, he was released on March 1st, as a “peace gesture” from Pakistan’s side.