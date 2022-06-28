scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Here's how this elephant was rescued from a ditch

The elephant was then seen trying hard to get out of the ditch. As it reached the top of the ditch, locals were seen holding torches to scare it away.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 11:40:08 am
elephant rescue from ditch, elephant rescue, Jharkhand, Hulu, excavator, elephant video, indian expressAs the clip showing the strenuous rescue operation surfaced online, local officials have been praised for their efforts.

An elephant which fell into a ditch in Hulu village of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district was rescued by using an excavator on Monday. As the clip showing the strenuous rescue operation surfaced online, local officials have been praised for their efforts.

The 1:16-minute video shared by news agency ANI showed the elephant struggling in the deep ditch. It seemed that the ditch filled with water was enlarged to help the elephant get out. As the pachyderm tried to climb up, the man operating the excavator pushed it using the machine’s bucket.

ALSO READ |‘Barbaric behaviour’: Clip shows 2 elephants charging at car parked to obstruct their way

The elephant was then seen trying hard to get out of the ditch. As it reached the top of the ditch, locals were seen holding torches to scare it away. After getting out, the animal walked through the fields without causing any harm and escaped.

Watch the video here:

“Local administration with the help of an excavator machine yesterday rescued an elephant after it fell into a ditch in Hulu village of Ramgarh district in Jharkhand,” tweeted.

Earlier this month, Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared a clip showing the rescue of an elephant calf from a ditch late at night. It took four hours to pull out the elephant calf from the ditch and guide it back to its herd.

Elephants often fall into ditches and swamps and rescue videos grab attention online. With timely intervention by the forest department and other officials, some are rescued successfully.

