Shashi Tharoor responds to PM’s language challenge; here’s how Internet reacted

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, whose lexicon usually leaves many scurrying for their dictionaries, accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s language challenge on Friday and welcomed the ‘departure from Hindi dominance’. In response to PM’s challenge, Tharoor tweeted “pluralism” followed by its Hindi and Malayalam translations.

PM Modi was addressing the Manorama News Conclave in Kerala’s Kochi via a video link on Friday when he said, “Today, I have a humble suggestion. Can we not use the power of language to unite? Can media play the role of a bridge and bring people speaking different languages closer. This is not as difficult as it seems.”

This is what Tharoor tweeted:

1/2 PrimeMinister @NarendraModi ended his speech at the #manoramanewsconclave by suggesting we all learn one new word a day from an Indian language other than our own. I welcome this departure from Hindi dominance &gladly take him up on this #LanguageChallenge. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 30, 2019

2/2 In response to the PM’s #LanguageChallenge, I will tweet a word daily in English, Hindi & Malayalam. Others can do this in other languages. Here is the 1st one:

Pluralism (English)

बहुलवाद

bahulavaad (Hindi)

ബഹുവചനം

bahuvachanam (Malayalam) — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 30, 2019

He also promised that he would from now on post a word with its Malayalam and Hindi translations as part of the challenge.

Here’s how netizens reacted to his new word lesson:

Abhi bhi time hai, bjp main aa jao! Time mat waste karo. — Archit (@Archit1990) August 30, 2019

Oh my god,again notice will be served to you😁😁😁 — Chandresh (@mailtodjoshi) August 30, 2019

Before that, we would like to know how many words Modiji has remembered! Or I am demonizing him? — Priyabrata Tripathy (@PriyabrataT) August 30, 2019

YOUR EVERY PRAISE FOR MODIJEE WILL FURTHER TAKE YOU AWAY FROM MADAM SONIA… — Daimesh Bhavsar (@MalavBhavsar2) August 30, 2019

You’re crossing red lines. I’m certain you’ll be kicked out of @INCIndia very soon. — Giri Venugopal (@GiriGiriek) August 30, 2019

May be you can start with Tamil translation of ‘floccinaucinihilipilification’ — Vivek (@M1ndBlank) August 30, 2019

It would be great if at least opposition talks about the real issue rather then fall to BJP gimmick. Clearly they lesson for unity is falling only on oppositions ears not on their own leaders — Raja A (@RG2008mumbai) August 30, 2019

The Congress leader, known for his skilfull wordplay, has previously used words like Kakistocracy, Scripturient and Floccinaucinihilipilification which had left people stupefied.