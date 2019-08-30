Toggle Menu
Shashi Tharoor responds to PM’s language challenge; here’s how Internet reactedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/heres-how-the-internet-reacted-to-shashi-tharoors-language-challenge-5951651/

Shashi Tharoor responds to PM’s language challenge; here’s how Internet reacted

The congress leader accepted Modi's suggestion for learning a new word in different languages every day and said that the move is a departure from "Hindi dominance" in the country.

Shashi Tharoor,Shashi Tharoor word lesson, Language Challenge, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Modi, Manorama News Conclave, Trending, Indian Express news
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also promised that he would from now on post a word with its Malayalam and Hindi translations as part of the challenge.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, whose lexicon usually leaves many scurrying for their dictionaries, accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s language challenge on Friday and welcomed the ‘departure from Hindi dominance’. In response to PM’s challenge, Tharoor tweeted “pluralism” followed by its Hindi and Malayalam translations.

PM Modi was addressing the Manorama News Conclave in Kerala’s Kochi via a video link on Friday when he said, “Today, I have a humble suggestion. Can we not use the power of language to unite? Can media play the role of a bridge and bring people speaking different languages closer. This is not as difficult as it seems.”

This is what Tharoor tweeted:

He also promised that he would from now on post a word with its Malayalam and Hindi translations as part of the challenge.

Here’s how netizens reacted to his new word lesson:

The Congress leader, known for his skilfull wordplay, has previously used words like Kakistocracy, Scripturient and Floccinaucinihilipilification which had left people stupefied.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android