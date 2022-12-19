Here’s how Anand Mahindra watched the FIFA World Cup 2022 final

As the whole world was glued to their television screens watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France on Sunday, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared an interesting insight about his multicultural family. Mahindra said he was watching the final with his two sons-in-law, one who is French, and another who is Mexican.

Mahindra said he was watching the match sitting between the two of them. While his French son-in-law was expectedly supporting Les Bleus, his Mexican son-in-law was rooting for Argentina as Mexico were eliminated in the group stage.

Mahindra, however, said that he was quietly whispering “Chak De India” and wishing that India qualify for the next World Cup in 2026.

“Watching the WC final on TV sitting between my French son in law who’s screaming “Allez Les Bleus” & my Mexican son in law who’s chanting “Vamos Argentina” And I’m sitting & quietly whispering “Chak De India—in ‘26” Mahindra tweeted Sunday.

Mahindra’s tweet went viral and has received more than 73,000 likes.

“You have global family and i thought you only had global business,” commented a user. “I m no football fanatic but the Allez Les Bleus and Vamos Argentina clash was one interesting part in the match i reckon. But it is always Chak De India for sure,” said another.

In the final, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the match finished 3-3 in extra-time. Lionel Messi scored twice and Kylian Mbappe hit a hattrick, only the second player ever to do so in a final. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico and it is being expanded to 48 teams for the first time.