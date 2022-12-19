scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Here’s how Anand Mahindra watched the FIFA World Cup 2022 final

Mahindra said while his French son-in-law was expectedly supporting the Les Bleus, his Mexican son-in-law was rooting for Argentina.

Anand Mahindra watching FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA 2022, World Cup football, Qatar World Cup, multicultural family, Twitter, Lionel Messi, Argentina vs France, viral, trending, Indian ExpressAnand Mahindra said he was quietly whispering “Chak De India” and wishing that India qualify for the next World Cup in 2026.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

As the whole world was glued to their television screens watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France on Sunday, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared an interesting insight about his multicultural family. Mahindra said he was watching the final with his two sons-in-law, one who is French, and another who is Mexican.

Mahindra said he was watching the match sitting between the two of them. While his French son-in-law was expectedly supporting Les Bleus, his Mexican son-in-law was rooting for Argentina as Mexico were eliminated in the group stage.

Also Read |From Messi dancing on a table to celebrating with his mother, social media erupts as Argentina lift FIFA World Cup 2022

Mahindra, however, said that he was quietly whispering “Chak De India” and wishing that India qualify for the next World Cup in 2026.

“Watching the WC final on TV sitting between my French son in law who’s screaming “Allez Les Bleus” & my Mexican son in law who’s chanting “Vamos Argentina” And I’m sitting & quietly whispering “Chak De India—in ‘26” Mahindra tweeted Sunday.

Mahindra’s tweet went viral and has received more than 73,000 likes.

“You have global family and i thought you only had global business,” commented a user. “I m no football fanatic but the Allez Les Bleus and Vamos Argentina clash was one interesting part in the match i reckon. But it is always Chak De India for sure,” said another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...Premium
Indians, Greeks to trace common roots in Himachal ‘village of Alexander’s...
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...Premium
Election Commission: 54.32 cr Aadhaar collected, none linked with Voter I...

In the final, Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the match finished 3-3 in extra-time. Lionel Messi scored twice and Kylian Mbappe hit a hattrick, only the second player ever to do so in a final. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico and it is being expanded to 48 teams for the first time.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-12-2022 at 01:01:47 pm
Next Story

Staff shortage, fund crunch, dismal facilities: Survey sheds light on bleak state of elementary schools in Jharkhand

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close