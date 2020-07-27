Viral Video: This hilarious interaction between man and Spider-man in an elevator is a hit online

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and left netizens amused. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and left netizens amused.

With the West Bengal government imposing a bi-weekly lockdown in the state to curb the rising Covid-19 cases, a hilarious video shared by the Kolkata Police to encourage people to stay indoors has gone viral on social media.

Tweeted by the official account of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, N Sudheer Kumar, the video features a hilarious interaction between a man and Spider-Man when the duo meet in an elevator.

In the clip, the curious man asks the superhero why is he taking the lift instead of using his web-shooters to travel. “Lockdown is going on. If I go out, the police will beat me up,” Spider-Man responds. However, when the man suggests that he will only get beaten up once caught, the superhero says, “They use slingshots to hit.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, leaving netizens amused.

