Viral Video: This hilarious interaction between man and Spider-man in an elevator is a hit online

With the West Bengal government imposing a bi-weekly lockdown in the state to curb the rising Covid-19 cases, a hilarious video shared by the Kolkata Police to encourage people to stay indoors has gone viral on social media.
Tweeted by the official account of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, N Sudheer Kumar, the video features a hilarious interaction between a man and Spider-Man when the duo meet in an elevator.
In the clip, the curious man asks the superhero why is he taking the lift instead of using his web-shooters to travel. “Lockdown is going on. If I go out, the police will beat me up,” Spider-Man responds. However, when the man suggests that he will only get beaten up once caught, the superhero says, “They use slingshots to hit.”
Watch the video here:
#ParticipativeLockdown#FightAgainstCorona continues ..
We Care For You…#WeCareWeDare@KolkataPolice pic.twitter.com/zTQtq6Nyxh
— DCP Central Kolkata (@KPCentralDiv) July 26, 2020
Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, leaving netizens amused.
