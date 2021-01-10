scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 10, 2021
It’s raining memes after NSE India tweets pictures of Mouni Roy

While most of the followers were evidently shocked after seeing the tweet about Roy, some took the opportunity to troll NSE India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2021 3:21:07 pm
nse, nse mouni roy, nse mouni roy tweet, nse apologises, nse tweet, nse mouni roy tweet, twitter, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsThe tweet was later deleted and NSE India posted an apology clarifying the gaffe. (Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

The National Stock Exchange’s Twitter handle posted pictures of actor Mouni Roy, leaving them red-faced and triggering a meme fest online.

In the now-deleted tweet, several photographs of the actor were posted by NSE India along with a caption that read, “Soaring Saturday temperature high… @RoyMouni looks breathtaking.” The tweet was shared with hashtags such as #beautifuldiva, #sexydiva and #hotgirl among others.

The tweet was later deleted and NSE India posted an apology clarifying the gaffe. “Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused,” read the tweet.

While the followers were evidently shocked after seeing the tweet about Roy, some took the opportunity to troll NSE India. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral post:

