Here is why #JCBKiKhudayi is trending on Twitter

Though JCB, which is an acronym for the J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, is known for its construction equipment, but the hashtag #JCBKiKhudayi that has been trending on Twitter since Monday evening has little to do with the British multinational corporation. The peculiar hashtag, which translates to “JCB digging”, was flooded with people sharing pictures and memes of excavators.

It all began when a Twitter user noticed the number of views videos of JCB excavators collected on YouTube. “JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently, the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views,” tweeted a user while sharing a screenshot of JCB digging videos with over million views.

JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views 😁 pic.twitter.com/AGaIWl04kg — Monica (@TrulyMonica) May 27, 2019

The post, which went viral in no time, left netizens amused and some even welcomed the hashtag by sharing more memes using the hashtag. Moreover, many also thanked the vigilant Twitter user for solving the mystery behind the strange hashtag. Here are some of the many memes shared on Twitter:

Hey guys, I’m luckiest person right now coz mere ghar se saamne #JCB se khudaai shuru hone wali h.. Jis jis ko dekhna h comment kro , mi location send kr dunga#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/r4ZyMLEtPA — 🍼 (@Bauaa__) May 27, 2019

Bulldozer watching JCB trending. pic.twitter.com/K9gFOCQj68 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 27, 2019