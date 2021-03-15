Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar shades’ during India vs England match and internet calls it a ‘good luck charm’

Since being shared online, the tweet has gone viral and garnered over 7,000 likes.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra found an interesting way to commemorate India’s series win against England. In a tweet, the 65-year-old shared a picture of ‘Axar’s shades’ stating that he was going to wear them while watching the second T20 international India vs England match.

In a post, Mahindra shared a picture of the sunglasses and a previous tweet, where he had praised the Indian cricket team after their win against England in the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He had also requested his followers to help him find out which brand of shades were worn by Axar Patel during the match.

“I said I was going to get myself a pair of ‘Axar’s shades’ to commemorate the series win. Bought a pair and all set to watch the match tonight. I know, I know; no shades needed to watch TV and wife thinks I’m crazy but maybe it’ll be a good luck charm!” read the tweet, which has now gone viral on social media.

Read the full post here:

I said I was going to get myself a pair of ‘Axar’s shades’ to commemorate the series win. Bought a pair (thanks Sporting Tool Relish!) & all set to watch the match tonight. I know, I know; no shades needed to watch TV & wife thinks I’m crazy but maybe it’ll be a good luck charm! pic.twitter.com/SKkE9z3D4N — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 14, 2021

Since being shared online, the tweet has garnered over 7,000 likes with many agreeing with Mahindra that wearing the shades may be a good luck charm. Some also requested the businessman to continue wearing the shades throughout the series.

Axar is not playing today but his glass is a legend on social media 😂😂 — Harish (@moovbuff) March 14, 2021

And the luck wrked out sir! India came back like a storm! Done & dusted — Raj Puttu (@RajPuttu) March 14, 2021

You must post a Selfie..We want to to see ‘Anand Axar Mahindra on the Pitch oops the Couch 😊 — SUDHIR MISHRA (@SHAHSUDH) March 14, 2021

Looking at the first reply of the lbw, looks like the shades has definitely brought some luck. — Krishnendu S (@KrishnenduS13) March 14, 2021

Would love to see your selfie wearing these shades sir 😊 — Pranay (@trance_is_lif3) March 14, 2021

I so, so love your sense of humor! — Shantanu Kulkarni (@shantanu_vk) March 14, 2021

Appreciate your love for the sport, sir! 🙏🏽❤️ — Sachin Deshpande (@Sachinn5193) March 14, 2021