Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar shades’ during India vs England match and internet calls it a ‘good luck charm’

Monday, March 15, 2021
Many agreed with Anand Mahindra stating that wearing 'Axar shades' worked like a charm during the India vs England match. Some also requested the businessman to share selfies while wearing the shades.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2021 2:33:10 pm
Since being shared online, the tweet has gone viral and garnered over 7,000 likes.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra found an interesting way to commemorate India’s series win against England. In a tweet, the 65-year-old shared a picture of ‘Axar’s shades’ stating that he was going to wear them while watching the second T20 international India vs England match.

In a post, Mahindra shared a picture of the sunglasses and a previous tweet, where he had praised the Indian cricket team after their win against England in the fourth Test at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He had also requested his followers to help him find out which brand of shades were worn by Axar Patel during the match.

“I said I was going to get myself a pair of ‘Axar’s shades’ to commemorate the series win. Bought a pair and all set to watch the match tonight. I know, I know; no shades needed to watch TV and wife thinks I’m crazy but maybe it’ll be a good luck charm!” read the tweet, which has now gone viral on social media.

Read the full post here:

Since being shared online, the tweet has garnered over 7,000 likes with many agreeing with Mahindra that wearing the shades may be a good luck charm. Some also requested the businessman to continue wearing the shades throughout the series.

