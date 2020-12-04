Why a groom in Karnal drove a tractor to his wedding

The farmers’ agitation, which has entered its ninth day, is locked in a stalemate.

As thousands of farmers protested in Delhi against the central government’s farm laws, a groom in Haryana extended his support to protesters by driving a tractor to his wedding.

“We might be moving to the city but our roots are farming. Farmers should be a priority. We want to send a message that farmers have public support,” Sumit Dhull told ANI.

Haryana: Groom in Karnal leaves his luxury car behind & rides a tractor to his wedding venue to show support to farmers’ protest. “We might be moving to city but our roots are farming. Farmers should be priority. We want to send message that farmers have public support,” he says pic.twitter.com/KUgJkLleAy — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Since being shared online, the picture of the groom has been widely shared on social media and prompted varied reactions.

The farmers’ agitation, which has entered its ninth day, is locked in a stalemate.

A seven-hour meeting was held with 40 representatives of farm organisations Friday but failed to yield any result.

