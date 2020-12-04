scorecardresearch
Friday, December 04, 2020
Why a groom in Karnal drove a tractor to his wedding

Since being shared online, the picture of the groom has been widely shared on social media and prompted varied reactions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 4, 2020 8:00:19 pm
Farmers protest, Farm bills 2020, Farmer talks with Centre, Karnal, karnal groom, Haryana, Punjab farmers, Farm bills explained, Indian Express, indian express newsThe farmers’ agitation, which has entered its ninth day, is locked in a stalemate.

As thousands of farmers protested in Delhi against the central government’s farm laws, a groom in Haryana extended his support to protesters by driving a tractor to his wedding.

“We might be moving to the city but our roots are farming. Farmers should be a priority. We want to send a message that farmers have public support,” Sumit Dhull told ANI.

The farmers’ agitation, which has entered its ninth day, is locked in a stalemate.

A seven-hour meeting was held with 40 representatives of farm organisations Friday but failed to yield any result.

