How JRD Tata helped former President KR Narayanan achieve his dream

When JRD Tata received a letter to recommend a young man for a scholarship, little did anyone know that the same man would later go on to become the President of India.

In a LinkedIn post, Harish Bhat, the Brand Custodian of Tata Sons, narrated a heartwarming story of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and the scholarship that helped former President of India K R Narayanan achieve his dreams.

According to the post, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, in 1940, JRD Tata received a letter about a young man for a scholarship.

On recognising the potential of the man and the financial constraints he faced, a Tata Scholarship was offered to him.

“This youngster had secured an M.A. at Travancore University, ranking first. To achieve this, he had surmounted many obstacles which faced his community. He now wished to proceed for higher studies to England,” Bhat wrote.

To provide assistance and help to the young man, JRD turned to the J.N. Tata Endowment, which was established by Jamsetji Tata in 1892, to provide scholarships for the overseas education of Indians. The young man was soon interviewed and made a very favourable impression.

On recognising the potential of the man and the financial constraints he faced, a Tata Scholarship was offered to him with Rs. 16,000 as a free scholarship and Rs. 1,000 as loan.

After receiving financial assistance, the boy proceeded to study at the London School of Economics, and in 1949, he joined the Indian Foreign Service. The man was none other than former President K R Narayanan.

Along with the post, Bhat also shared a picture of the sanctioned scholarship. Read the full post here: