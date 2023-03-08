scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Happy Holi 2023: Here is how netizens are celebrating Holi

Social media has been full of tweets and memes about the festival of colour.

holi indian express

After celebrating Holika Dahan the night before, people across India are celebrating Holi with much fun and frolic on Wednesday. While many prepared for the festivities by stocking gulal and arming themselves with water balloons and pichkaris, others shared hilarious posts about the festival on social media.

Several state and city police departments also took to social media to raise awareness against sexual harassment and hooliganism that often goes unchecked under the guise of festivities. The Mumbai police put a message about “Colour with Consent” and urged people to not break personal boundaries.

ALSO READ |Pharrell Williams played his first Holi in India but Twitterati cannot get over how”miserable” he looked

Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey tweeted about Holi by sharing a photo of the Himalayan Monal, which is known for its colourful plumage. While sharing the stunning picture, Pandey wrote, “Himalayan Monal is the state bird of Uttarakhand. It’s also National Bird of Nepal. Nature’s way of playing with colours. PC: SM #Holi”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

People also shared historical references to the festival of Holi as seen in ancient temple sculptures and British-era documents.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami shared a delightful video that showed his teammates playing Holi inside their tour bus while being dressed in blue. While tweeting this video, he wrote, “Play more, drink less, enjoy more, think less. Have a cheerful Holi! Happy holi”.

Also Read
Malala Yousafzai tweets
‘Give her a second Nobel’: Malala Yousafzai's tactful reply on 'Taylor Sw...
Zomato’s tweet on Holi gets an epic response from Delhi Police
Zomato’s Holi tweet on ‘bhang delivery’ gets epic response from Delhi Police
Popular YouTuber Kusha Kapila shares how someone created fake profile on dating app using her photos
Popular YouTuber Kusha Kapila shares how someone created fake profile on ...
Sachin Tendulkar recreates ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moment with Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble in Goa
Sachin Tendulkar recreates ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moment with Yuvraj Singh and ...

Social media platforms were also full of memes on a range of topics, from the craziness of the festival to how introverts deal with the festivities.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 11:49 IST
Next Story

Haryana refutes Delhi Jal Board claims on Yamuna drying: ‘Sand mining done legally, no obstruction to river’s flow’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close