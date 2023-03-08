Happy Holi 2023: Here is how netizens are celebrating Holi

After celebrating Holika Dahan the night before, people across India are celebrating Holi with much fun and frolic on Wednesday. While many prepared for the festivities by stocking gulal and arming themselves with water balloons and pichkaris, others shared hilarious posts about the festival on social media.

Several state and city police departments also took to social media to raise awareness against sexual harassment and hooliganism that often goes unchecked under the guise of festivities. The Mumbai police put a message about “Colour with Consent” and urged people to not break personal boundaries.

ALSO READ | Pharrell Williams played his first Holi in India but Twitterati cannot get over how”miserable” he looked

Indian Forest Service officer Ramesh Pandey tweeted about Holi by sharing a photo of the Himalayan Monal, which is known for its colourful plumage. While sharing the stunning picture, Pandey wrote, “Himalayan Monal is the state bird of Uttarakhand. It’s also National Bird of Nepal. Nature’s way of playing with colours. PC: SM #Holi”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

Himalayan Monal is the state bird of Uttarakhand. It’s also National Bird of Nepal. Nature’s way of playing with colours. PC: SM #Holi pic.twitter.com/WEfIpvQ1so — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) March 8, 2023

‘Holi-g̶a̶n̶i̶s̶m̶’ Wishing a happy #Holi to all!

Remember that consent is the key to keeping the festival vibrant.

If you experience any harassment or assault, #Dial112 for police assistance. #HoliOverHooliganism pic.twitter.com/EDecGiKDSN — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) March 7, 2023

Madanika playing Holi.

Chennakeshava Temple, Belur, KA. While the pichkari & the palm of right hand is broken, the sculpture at bottom right is filling Pichkari with colored water, & the one on the left is holding a vessel of water. Photo By the ASI. #Holi #WomensDay2023 pic.twitter.com/GeVC2blDGj — Monidipa Bose – Dey (মণিদীপা) (@monidipadey) March 8, 2023

May this Holi brings you all the colors of life, colors of Joy, colors of Happiness, colors of Friendship, colors of Love and all other colors you want to paint in your life🎉🎊

Leaving you with a vibrant celebration of #Holi onboard an IN Ship.#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Gqr1mRiMai — Manan Bhatt (@mananbhattnavy) March 8, 2023 Advertisement

People also shared historical references to the festival of Holi as seen in ancient temple sculptures and British-era documents.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami shared a delightful video that showed his teammates playing Holi inside their tour bus while being dressed in blue. While tweeting this video, he wrote, “Play more, drink less, enjoy more, think less. Have a cheerful Holi! Happy holi”.

Social media platforms were also full of memes on a range of topics, from the craziness of the festival to how introverts deal with the festivities.